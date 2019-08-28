Wurl Accelerates Growth in Q2 2019

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurl, the leading network for Internet-based video distribution and ad monetization, today reported unprecedented growth during the second quarter of 2019. During Q2'19, Wurl experienced growth across all areas of its business including advertising, customer acquisition, video services partnerships, hours of viewing, and leadership team expansion.

The Wurl Network interconnects the world's top video producers, video services and advertisers, enabling video producers to build global distribution for ad-supported linear channels, live events, VOD and marathons.

Comparing Q2 2019 to Q1, Wurl Network growth continued to multiply:

New Channel Launches . The company launched 20 channels, delivering live, linear and VOD programming to leading Connected TV (CTV) platforms including Law & Crime, Outside TV, Tastemade and Weathernation, among others.

. The company launched 20 channels, delivering live, linear and VOD programming to leading Connected TV (CTV) platforms including Law & Crime, Outside TV, Tastemade and Weathernation, among others. New on-net CTV platforms . During Q2, Wurl extended its distribution footprint with new channel launches on CTV platforms including The Roku Channel, Netgem, and Comcast X1.

. During Q2, Wurl extended its distribution footprint with new channel launches on CTV platforms including The Roku Channel, Netgem, and Comcast X1. Increased Viewing Time. The Wurl Network generates greater viewing time than any other CTV distribution network: during Q2, Wurl-powered channels produced average viewing time per user of over 4.5 hours per month – a 20% increase over Q1.

The Wurl Network generates greater viewing time than any other CTV distribution network: during Q2, Wurl-powered channels produced average viewing time per user of over 4.5 hours per month – a 20% increase over Q1. Advertising Growth . Through the Wurl Network, customers increased ad impressions 150% during Q2.

. Through the Wurl Network, customers increased ad impressions 150% during Q2. Leadership Team. Wurl expanded headcount by 10% in Q2 and announced leadership changes including the promotion of Bijal Sutaria to VP of Engineering and the promotion of the company's co-founder, Sean Doherty Jr. , to SVP of Operations.

"It's exhilarating to see our company grow at such a rapid pace," said Sean Doherty, Wurl CEO. "As the industry's leading neutral provider of CTV distribution and advertising services, Wurl's business growth is fueled by the growth of the entire CTV ecosystem. Both have been incredibly impressive to date."

About Wurl

Wurl operates the market-leading Wurl Network — interconnecting the world's top video producers, video services and advertisers. Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build global distribution for ad-supported linear channels, live events, VOD and marathons. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com.

