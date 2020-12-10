Wurl Appoints Kris Johns Vice President of Advertising

"Kris has dedicated his talents to building up our product offering over the last three years to continually meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers as we create a new streaming TV model together," said Sean Doherty, CEO of Wurl. "As ad-supported linear streaming continues to grow in popularity on the Wurl Network, we're excited to now have Kris focus his efforts on further developing our advertising services and the ecosystem surrounding them, extending our unique monetization capabilities, and building out a robust team to support them."

Wurl has two advertising products that work together to enable Wurl Network partners to maximize monetization of their linear streaming channels.

AdSpring is Wurl's SSAI engine, providing real-time targeting and insertion of mid-roll ads. AdSpring is often described by Wurl customers as the "gold standard" of ad tech for CTV.

is Wurl's SSAI engine, providing real-time targeting and insertion of mid-roll ads. AdSpring is often described by Wurl customers as the "gold standard" of ad tech for CTV. AdPool is a CTV ad marketplace connecting top-tier advertisers to Wurl customers' premium inventory, helping maximize yield across any unfilled inventory while still protecting the content value. Free to all video producers on the Wurl Network, AdPool manages 100% of inventory for many Wurl customers.

"AdPool is a one-of-a-kind product that is delivering massive revenue returns to content providers and creating a new model for CTV monetization," said Kris Johns, Vice President of Advertising for Wurl. "In September alone, content providers utilizing AdPool on the Wurl Network earned a 143% average return on the fees they paid to Wurl – an unprecedented return on investment. I'm excited to focus my attention on this important growth area for Wurl, as we look to expand AdPool inventory in the U.S. to well over 2 billion avails monthly by the end of 2021."

For more information about Wurl, please visit www.wurl.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Wurl

Wurl operates the market-leading Wurl Network, interconnecting over 500 streaming channels from the world's top video producers with the top video distribution services in 15 countries. The Wurl Network helps leading studios, such as A+E Networks, Bloomberg, Reuters and Tastemade, deliver content to the biggest video services, including Plex, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Sling, STIRR, Twitch and Vizio, while maximizing monetization. Reaching over 200 million connected TVs around the globe, Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events and on-demand programming, and to manage and monetize their ad inventory. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com.

Media Contact:

Catlin Walker

Wurl, Inc.

[email protected].com

SOURCE Wurl