Wurl Certified By Great Place To Work® As One Of Fortune'S "Best Places To Work: Small & Medium Businesses"

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, has been certified by Great Place to Work® as one of Fortune's Best Places to Work: Small & Medium Workplaces.

Wurl, which has 126 employees, has staff members in California, Florida, New York and England.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver marketing-leading revenue and increased innovation. For Wurl's certification, employees were surveyed using Great Place to Work's flagship assessment, the Trust Indexⓒ and its Culture Brief.

"At Wurl, we actively cultivate a work environment that welcomes diversity and inclusion. Our business is focused on innovation, which thrives in businesses that encourage and reward active collaboration. Everyone has a fundamentally important role in our success," said Jessica Wallen, Head of Human Resources, Wurl. "We are very proud and pleased to be among some incredible companies certified as one of the best places to work."

Ninety-nine percent of Wurl's employees said that when they joined the company, they were made to feel welcome. Ninety-seven percent of employees at Wurl say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Wurl joins a distinguished list of certified companies, including Adobe, Asana, Gong and Curology.

About Wurl

Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, interconnects over 1200 streaming channels from the world's top content companies with the leading streaming distribution services in over 50 countries. The Wurl Network platform helps leading studios such as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg, BBC Studios, CNN, and Reuters, deliver programming to the biggest streaming platforms, including Amazon IMDb TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Rakuten, Twitch, and VIZIO, while maximizing monetization. Reaching over 250 million connected TVs around the globe, Wurl makes it effortless for content companies to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events, and on-demand programming to manage and monetize their ad inventory. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Wurl is hiring! For more information, see: https://www.wurl.com/work-at-wurl/

SOURCE Wurl

Related Links

https://www.wurl.com/work-at-wurl/

