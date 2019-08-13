Wurl Delivers and Monetizes the Law & Crime Network Channel Across Samsung TV Plus

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurl , the leading network of Internet-based video distribution and monetization, today announced that it is working with the Law & Crime Network – the only online streaming linear and OTT live trial network featuring 24/7 live gavel-to-gavel coverage of court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime stories, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis – to deliver and monetize their content to new platforms. Law & Crime engaged Wurl to expand their distribution across streaming platforms including Samsung TV Plus, as well as integrate and monetize their advertising.

"Wurl made the process of OTT distribution and monetization simple. They took a lot off our plate so we could focus on what we do best, creating the content," said Andrew Eisbrouch, COO & General Counsel for the Law & Crime Network. "With their extensive knowledge of the OTT industry and its technology, we could not have found a better partner to help us as we grow our network."

Wurl operates a B2B network that interconnects video producers, video services and advertisers. As more and more video producers move their content to streaming platforms, Wurl acts as the middleman to facilitate the transition and guarantee proper on-boarding and delivery. As the OTT industry continues to grow at a rapid pace, Wurl works with customers to quash the inevitable technology challenges and fully capitalize on the expanding OTT audiences.

"When diving into a new platform, there are bound to be speed bumps and technical challenges, and throughout it all, we have been particularly appreciative of Wurl's open communication and transparency, especially during the QA process," Alex Kopacz, Head of Content Distribution & Licensing for Law & Crime.

"OTT is the wild west of TV and we view it as our job to help our customers easily get where they need to go and, most importantly, help them monetize their content effectively," Sean Doherty, CEO of Wurl. "Law & Crime has a passionate viewership base who depends on them to bring common sense analysis to an otherwise crowded and confusing world of law – and we view ourselves as doing the same for our customers, in this expanding and complicated world of OTT."

For more information about Wurl, please visit www.wurl.com or follow the company's social media channels on Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About Wurl

Wurl operates the market-leading Wurl Network — interconnecting the world's top video producers, video services and advertisers. Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build global distribution for ad-supported linear channels, live events, VOD and marathons. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com .

About Law&Crime

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading 24/7 linear and OTT network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV's top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience.

Media Contact:

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Wurl

wurlpr@breakawaycom.com

212.616.6003

SOURCE Wurl

Related Links

http://wurl.com

