Wurl Network Continued to Grow Exponentially Through the First Half of 2020

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurl , the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), announced today that its key growth metrics – including hours of viewing and ad impressions delivered – accelerated their meteoric rise in the second quarter of 2020, solidifying a record-breaking first half of the year.

"We continue to see outstanding CTV growth on the Wurl Network," Wurl CEO Sean Doherty said. "Our network is now self-multiplying through the positive feedback loop we've been building toward – more content attracts more viewers and advertisers which attracts more content."

Wurl's recent results set several records, highlighting continued upward momentum across the Wurl Network:

Hours of Viewing (HOV): Hours of viewing (HOV) hit daily record highs each month during the second quarter and achieved nearly 80% growth across the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

Ad Impressions: Ad impressions via the Wurl Network increased by 33% from Q1 2020 to Q2 2020 and grew more than 300 percent compared to the first half of 2019.

Channel Launches: Surpassing 400 early in the quarter, the number of channels on the Wurl Network grew 24% in Q2 2020.

"Records were set for both daily hours of viewing and ad impressions many times throughout the second quarter, only to be broken again as we continued to add video content and ad inventory across a growing number of streaming services," Doherty said.

Other key Q2 2020 Wurl Network metrics include:

Strong international growth: More than half of all new channels launched on the Wurl Network in Q2 2020 were outside the U.S.

Video service expansion: The Wurl Network launched channels across new video services, expanding the reach of its distribution and monetization to new audiences.

Monetization uplift: AdPool – the world's largest cross-platform advertising service for CTV – brought in an average of 40% additional ad impressions to participating content distributors, monetizing unused inventory and delivering additional revenue at no extra cost to them.

With 80% of CTV viewers in the U.S. watching ad-supported content, the efficiency and accuracy of CTV to target messages to specific households in specific regions make ad-supported streaming services increasingly attractive for advertisers.

"As the Wurl Network continues to grow by all measures – attracting major studios and the biggest ad-supported streaming TV services – our unique ability to not only monetize but also 'uplift' monetization across over 130 million connected TVs has solidified our standing as the leading CTV network of networks," Doherty said.

About Wurl

Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), operates the market-leading Wurl Network — interconnecting the world's top video producers with the world's biggest video services. Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events and on-demand programming, and to manage and monetize their ad inventory. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com .

