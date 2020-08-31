Wurl Network has Launched 42 Channels on Plex

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), announced today that Plex , the popular streaming media platform for all your favorite media, recently launched 42 channels on the Wurl Network. The channels, all launched in a single day, include such popular programming as Reuters, The Bob Ross Channel, Game Show Central, Deal or No Deal, Wipeout Xtra, FailArmy, The Pet Collective, People Are Awesome and WeatherSpy, from leading studios including Reuters, Cinedigm, Game Show Network, Endemol Shine Group (now Banijay) and Jukin Media.

Plex plans to add more channels to the Wurl Network in the coming months as it builds out a robust worldwide entertainment platform offering a wide variety of free, customizable live TV content.

"We're seeing a big consumer viewing shift towards thematic 24/7 ad-supported streaming channels, making it critical that our channels are widely available across all leading ad-supported streaming services," said Tony Huidor, General Manager of Digital Networks for Cinedigm. "As we continue to see rapid growth in viewership and in our OTT audiences, we're excited to make The Bob Ross Channel, CONtv, Comedy Dynamics, and more to come, available for free on Plex via the Wurl Network."

"We're pleased to partner with Plex to deliver an extensive lineup of linear streaming channels to viewers around the world on their compelling new live TV service," said Sean Doherty, Wurl's CEO. "As streamers increasingly shift their viewing to free, ad-supported linear programming, the Wurl Network is becoming the go-to CTV network for entertainment services like Plex, enabling them to achieve optimized channel performance while maximizing ad revenue."

For more information about Wurl, please visit www.wurl.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Plex

Plex is a popular platform for streaming all your favorite media in one beautiful app. A highly-rated app across a wide range of platforms, including iOS, tvOS, Android TV, Android mobile, Roku, Fire TV, Nvidia SHIELD, Xbox, Playstation, the web, and smart TVs from Vizio, Samsung, LG, and more, Plex is the most comprehensive streaming platform available, seamlessly combining, organizing, and streaming movies, tv shows, news, web shows, podcasts, music, live and recorded television, and personal media collections. With a highly customizable interface and smart recommendations based on the media you enjoy, Plex brings its users the best media experience on the planet to any device, anywhere. For more information, please visit https://plex.tv, or follow @plex on Twitter or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/plexapp.

About Wurl

Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), operates the market-leading Wurl Network — interconnecting over 500 channels from the world's top video producers such as A+E Networks, Bloomberg Media, Endemol Shine Group, Game Show Network, Janson Media and Reuters with the top video distribution services including Plex, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Sling, STIRR, Twitch and Xumo. Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events and on-demand programming, and to manage and monetize their ad inventory. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com .

Media Contacts:

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Wurl

[email protected]

+1.908.705.4596

Carm Lyman

Lyman Agency for Plex

[email protected]

+1.775.233.8300

SOURCE Wurl

Related Links

https://www.wurl.com/

