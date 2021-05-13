Wurl Plots Global Expansion with the Addition of Five Media Industry Veterans to Lead Business Development, Content Strategy, and Sales

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to accelerate its growth and expansion in the US and around the world, Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), is announcing the addition of five media industry veterans who will lead the company's business development, content strategy and sales efforts. The announcement comes on the heels of the company's stellar Q1 results, which include the launch of 100 new channels and expansion into nine new countries around the world.

Joining the company are former Comedy Central General Manager Dave Bernath in a new role as Director of Business Development and Content Strategy; Former Vubiquity VP of Sales Richard Cross as Director of Business Development headquartered in London; former Mediagenix Business Development Director Jose Maria ("Joe") Fregoso as Director of Business Development, Latin America; former Vewd VP of Sales and Business Development Michael Winneker as the company's Director of Business Development, and former Warner Bros. Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships Deanne Lewis as Director of Business Development. All five executives will report to Craig Heiting, SVP Worldwide Business Development, Wurl.

Q1 performance highlights include:

More Viewers: Active monthly viewers were up 45% in Q1 2021 vs Q4 2020, and up 235% vs Q1 2020.

Active monthly viewers were up 45% in Q1 2021 vs Q4 2020, and up 235% vs Q1 2020. More Hours of Viewing (HOV): Q1 2021 HOV was up 55% over Q4 2020. HOV for Q1 was up 279% year over year.

Q1 2021 HOV was up 55% over Q4 2020. HOV for Q1 was up 279% year over year. More Ad Impressions: Ad impressions on the Wurl Network increased 428% from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021.

Ad impressions on the Wurl Network increased 428% from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021. More Channel Launches: Wurl added 100 new channels to its network during Q1 2021, including Euronews, Bloomberg, QVC and many other international networks and studios.

Wurl added 100 new channels to its network during Q1 2021, including Euronews, Bloomberg, QVC and many other international networks and studios. Global Growth: During Q1, Wurl also added nine new countries to its global footprint, including Belgium , Denmark , Finland , India , Ireland , Luxembourg , The Netherlands , Norway and Sweden . Launch partners in these countries included streaming services Rakuten, LG, Samsung, and others.

About Wurl

Wurl operates the market-leading Wurl Network, interconnecting over 1200 streaming channels from the world's top content companies with the leading streaming distribution services in over 40 countries. The Wurl Network helps leading studios such as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg, CNN, and Reuters, deliver programming to the biggest streaming platforms, including Amazon IMDb TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Rakuten, Twitch, and VIZIO, while maximizing monetization. Reaching over 200 million connected TVs around the globe, Wurl makes it effortless for content companies to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events, and on-demand programming and to manage and monetize their ad inventory. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

