Wurl Sees Double Digit Growth in Third Quarter 2019

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), reported today that all of its key growth metrics accelerated in the third quarter of 2019, including ad impressions, hours of viewing and revenue per user. In addition, Wurl launched its service in four more countries during the quarter.

The Wurl Network brings together the world's top video producers, video services and advertisers, enabling video producers to build global distribution for ad-supported linear channels, live events, video-on-demand, and marathons.

Comparing Q3 2019 to Q2, Wurl Network growth continued to accelerate:

Advertising Growth: Through the Wurl Network, customers increased ad impressions by 69% during Q3. Ad inventory carried by the network grew 14%, while the network's fill rate increased 45%.

Through the Wurl Network, customers increased ad impressions by 69% during Q3. Ad inventory carried by the network grew 14%, while the network's fill rate increased 45%. Increased Viewing Time: The Wurl Network again generated more viewing time than any other CTV distribution network: during Q3, average viewing time of Wurl-powered channels increased 6% over Q2.

The Wurl Network again generated more viewing time than any other CTV distribution network: during Q3, average viewing time of Wurl-powered channels increased 6% over Q2. Average Revenue Per User: Wurl revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 32% over Q2.

Wurl revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 32% over Q2. Channel Launches: The company launched 45 channels during the quarter, delivering live, linear and VOD programming to leading CTV platforms including Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Xumo, and STIRR.

The company launched 45 channels during the quarter, delivering live, linear and VOD programming to leading CTV platforms including Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Xumo, and STIRR. Country Launches: During Q3, Wurl began offering its services through partners in the United Kingdom , Germany , Switzerland and Austria . Wurl now operates in six countries.

"Wurl continues to strongly grow its industry leadership," said Sean Doherty, Wurl CEO. "We're proud to be delivering significant results for our production and distribution partners in terms of viewership, reach and advertising revenue. We're also excited to be expanding our reach by bringing the Wurl Network to more partners in more countries around the world, solidifying our position as the global leader in connected TV."

About Wurl

Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), operates the market-leading Wurl Network — interconnecting the world's top video producers with the world's biggest video services. Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events and VOD and to manage and monetize their video ad inventory. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com.

