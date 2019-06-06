WURRLYedu Launches Music And Ear Training Games To Increase Music Comprehension In A Fun And Interactive Manner

Scales - practice singing or playing any number of scales with your voice or instrument and test your abilities to identify them

Ear training exercises are an important part of music education as students develop a more intuitive understanding of what they hear. The WURRLYedu games increase both music comprehension levels as well as general listening skills and subtlety of sound skills through ear training. Students receive an accuracy score at the end of each game to track their progress and improvement. They can adjust a variety of settings in the games to control the speed, scale type, key and tempo of the music and choose their level ranging from beginner to advanced.

"Our games offer an approachable learning tool for kids with real-time feedback. The games are entertaining and can be played anywhere, with the purpose of training the ear and improving motor skills," said Nadine Levitt, founder and CEO of WURRLYedu. "Using the games, students not only improve their musical abilities in a fun and safe space, but they also improve their overall comprehension skills that are vital to reading, speaking, writing, and listening."

WURRLYedu's innovative approach increases student engagement, improves the development of both musical, social and emotional skills, while also providing teachers and administrations a clear view of the curriculum's effectiveness. For teachers, WURRLYedu offers a content portal with lesson plans, an extensive music catalog and a library of video tips from Grammy Award-Winning Artists. For students, WURRLYedu is a mobile and web platform containing thousands of popular songs across multiple genres, games, and recording capabilities. With WURRLYedu, students have all the resources necessary to discover, practice, and record music both inside and outside the classroom.

WURRLYedu has partnered with multiple education organizations to use their music education platform including the Public School District of Philadelphia, the California Department of Education, the Boy and Girls Clubs, Exceptional Children's Foundation, the LAUSD Partnership schools, and the Child Mind Institute.

For more information on how to utilize WURRLYedu, visit: https://www.wurrlyedu.com.

WURRLYedu Games Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiUbvLm3l44

About WURRLYedu

About WURRLYedu

WURRLYedu delivers culturally relevant lesson plans and a comprehensive suite of tools to make music education fun, effective and affordable for teachers and students. WURRLYedu solves for many of the barriers in music education including lack of resources, class time, accessibility, and a relevant curriculum.

