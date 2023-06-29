WÜRTH ADDITIVE GROUP CEO, AJ STRANDQUIST, JOINS 3D PRINTING IN AUTO COLLISION TASK FORCE, ANNOUNCED AT IBIS 2023

GREENWOOD, Ind., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical and digital inventory leader Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company's CEO, AJ Strandquist, will join the groundbreaking, internationally recognized 3D Printing in Auto Collision Task Force , announced today at the International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) Global Summit 2023 in Milan, Italy.

From left to right: Mario Dimovski, Director of Innovation & Transformation, Boyd Group; Jason Moseley, Chief Executive Officer, IBIS Global; AJ Strandquist, Chief Executive Officer, Würth Additive Group; Harold Sears, President, Imagine Additive Consulting and Task Force Lead, 3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force

In April 2023, during the International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) USA 2023 trade conference in Nashville, Tennessee, IBIS Worldwide announced that it is launching an industry-first 3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force to be led by Mr. Harold Sears. With an impressive resume in 3D printing and additive manufacturing leadership in the automotive industry, Sears will lead the task force efforts with over 30 years of industry experience, including leading Ford Motor 3D Printing Solutions for over two decades.

This strategic partnership aims to drive innovation and facilitate the integration of 3D printing technology within the automotive repair industry. By joining the task force and collaborating with the other members, Würth Additive Group seeks to advance the adoption of 3D printing, ultimately revolutionizing collision repair processes and enabling the use of 3D printed parts via Würth's advanced digital inventory management program called DIS3DP.

3D printing technology allows collision repair professionals to produce complex parts on demand, reduce lead times, and enhance repair accuracy. 3D printed parts can minimize waste, streamline inventory management, and contribute to a more sustainable automotive repair ecosystem.

"I am honored to be included in the groundbreaking initiatives of this task force and for the future collaboration of this thought leadership," says Strandquist, "I appreciate the Würth organization for supporting the vision of digital infrastructure, and Würth Additive Group's unwavering commitment to these efforts. I look forward to working with my new colleagues on the task force to take the next steps in implementing additive manufacturing best practices, integrating digital inventory management solutions, and helping to shape the transformation of the automotive repair industry through the innovations of 3D printing."

About Würth Additive Group

Würth Additive Group is a global provider of additive manufacturing solutions dedicated to driving innovation and delivering high-quality products and services. With a focus on industrial-grade 3D printing technologies, materials, and applications, Würth Additive Group aims to revolutionize manufacturing processes across a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and beyond. For more information on Würth Additive Group, visit wurthadditive.com, and for more industry updates find Würth Additive Group on LinkedIn .

About the 3D Printing in Auto Collision Taskforce:

The 3D Printing in the Auto Collision Taskforce is a collaborative initiative comprising industry leaders, experts, and organizations dedicated to advancing the integration of 3D printing technology within the automotive collision repair industry. The task force aims to facilitate knowledge sharing, develop standards, and provide educational resources to empower collision repair professionals to embrace and leverage 3D printing for improved repair processes and enhanced outcomes. Visit https://3dinautorepair.com/ for more industry updates on the groundbreaking work of this task force.

SOURCE Würth Industry North America