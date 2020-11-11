Würth and Baker Hughes Announce Joint Service Offering to Expand Additive Manufacturing Solutions for Customers Globally

WINA, a subsidiary of Würth Group, the world's largest fastener distribution company, will collaborate with Baker Hughes on advanced design and additive manufacturing opportunities across the oil and gas, renewables, power generation, maritime, automotive, and aerospace industrial sectors, bringing a new level of scale and automation to Würth customers' supply chains globally. As an energy technology company with proven leadership in additive manufacturing services for oil and gas customers, Baker Hughes will now gain access to Würth's global customer base with more than 80,000 clients across a host of industries.

"The collaboration with Baker Hughes broadens our offering in 3D printing and beyond," said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for WINA. "Our existing inventory programs gain a level of automation with no infrastructure change, and we can take our customers' ideas from prototype to small batch production to mass production at accelerated rates."

NASA is among the first customers to benefit from the joint service offering. Baker Hughes is adapting and printing a NASA design using a hybrid of direct energy deposition, an additive process, and machining to manufacture a part to be used in wind tunnel testing.

Würth's global sales teams will now offer Baker Hughes' proven additive manufacturing services to help customers solve advanced design and manufacturing challenges and 3D print parts on demand. These expanded services also include access to Baker Hughes' digital inventory capabilities that transform warehouse shelves into cloud storage. Through a combination of machine learning algorithms, past maintenance records, production forecasts, and other documentation, Baker Hughes can select parts suitable for additive manufacturing, digitalize these parts, and provide on-demand ordering using a digital platform.

"The total cost of ownership is astronomical in these industries," said AJ Strandquist, director of 3D printing for Würth Industry North America. "There are opportunities to supplement the traditional supply chain with additive manufactured products to create a better customer experience. That is our mission together."

Through digital inventory management, parts can be stored and produced at hubs closer to operating sites. As the technology advances, more materials and geometries – both in terms of size and features – will become printable. Larger volumes of 3D printed items provide for a higher degree of customization, allowing customers to reduce supply chain logistics-related emissions by moving production closer to the point of consumption.

"Now more than ever, industrial companies are looking for innovative manufacturing solutions to reduce lead times and eliminate physical inventories, while reducing the carbon footprint of operations, and we believe additive manufacturing plays an important role," said Scott Parent, chief technology officer for Digital Solutions at Baker Hughes. "By combining our advanced design and additive manufacturing capabilities with Würth's global customer base, we can expand the scope and scale of our services outside of oil and gas. We are excited to can take advantage of this opportunity and transform the future of work."

About Wurth Industry North America:

Würth Industry North America is a $1 billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest fastener distribution company. WINA is a strategically aligned collective of companies: Würth Adams, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Würth SW Brazil, Würth Van Horn, and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America. Through the pairing of more than 420,000 parts with a myriad of services, WINA provides custom solutions for almost every industry. Würth products and services include engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners and MRO/industrial supplies. In addition, WINA systems ensure security and quality control through superior supply chain management. The 3D printing and additive services provided by WINA are complimented globally by the Würth Group's Advanced Manufacturing and 3D Printing Innovation Lab lead by Pierre Lohrber and Christoph Völcker. For more information on Würth Industry North America, go to wurthindustry.com.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

SOURCE Würth Industry North America