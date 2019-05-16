Würth Announces Partnership with The Fastener Training Institute

INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth Industry North America is pleased to announce its exclusive partnership with The Fastener Training Institute as the 2019 "Sustaining Sponsor" of FTI. This new level of sponsorship will help FTI fund both existing programs and develop the new content needed to grow. The generous support of Würth will be acknowledged throughout the year at FTI classes, webinars and industry events.

"We are excited to partner with FTI to ensure we provide the next generation of engineers and technicians with the knowledge they need to support their companies' growth and innovation", said Dan Hill, Chief Executive Officer for Würth Industry North America. "Würth prides itself on a long history of engineering expertise and appreciates FTI providing high quality fastener training for the industry."

About the Fastener Training Institute

The Fastener Training Institute is a registered 501(c)6 non-profit. The objective of the Fastener Training Institute is to elevate the level of technical understanding and expertise of individuals in the fastener industry by providing a variety of training programs presented by recognized industry experts. FTI provides beginning and advanced training on fastener products, standards and specifications. A complete listing of new classes, webinars, and events can be found on www.FastenerTraining.org.

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a division of the Würth Group, the world's largest fastener distribution company. WINA is a strategically aligned collective of companies consisting of more than 110 locations across North America. Through the pairing of more than 420,000 parts with a myriad of services, WINA provides custom solutions for almost every industry. Würth products and services include engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners and MRO/industrial supplies. In addition, WINA systems ensure security and quality control through superior supply chain management. For more information on Würth Industry North America, go to wurthindustry.com.

For news updates from Würth Industry North America visit:

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/wurth-industry-north-america

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/WurthIndustry

Twitter – @WurthIndustry

Würth Industry North America Key facts:

110 locations across North America , Mexico , and Brazil

More than 2,000 employees

More than 420,000 standard parts

Part of the Würth Group, which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 74,000 employees

SOURCE Würth Industry of North America

Related Links

www.wurthindustry.com

