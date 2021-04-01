Würth Industry North America Announces New Additive Group to Offer Expanded Digital Inventory Solutions

"We are thrilled to bring innovative digital supply chain solutions to our customers," said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America. "By integrating industrial 3D printing technology with our existing inventory programs, we can offer faster time to market, lower inventory costs, and improved environmental sustainability practices. We're able to cut out the sourcing, purchasing, and transportation costs and deliver the value directly to the customer."

"We're excited to offer rental and financing options and provide additive manufacturing solutions to a wider market," said AJ Strandquist, newly appointed CEO of Würth Additive Group. "Our mission is to enable, implement, and support a digital supply chain solution that is dependable and beneficial for our customers to operate. We do this by offering a clear implementation process, cost-saving options, on-going support, a strategic supplier portfolio, and financial services for instant return on investment."

Würth Industry North America signed a global distribution agreement with Markforged, the leading provider of industrial metal and carbon fiber 3D printers, in March of 2020 after working with the company to provide 3D printing solutions to Würth customers since 2019. Würth has added several strategic suppliers to its portfolio of additive solutions, offering a wide range of printers and materials for industrial applications. Its digital supply chain strategy includes additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital part files, and inventory assessment software that help customers leverage existing technology and find significant cost savings while reducing operational risk.

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest fastener distribution company. As a part of the Würth Group founded in 1945, WINA is a privately held, family-owned business that believes collaboration and partnerships make better business. They have strategically aligned a collective of companies: Würth Action Bolt, Würth Adams, Würth Additive Group, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth SW Industry (Würth Brazil), Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Oliver H. Van Horn, and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America that allow industries to have better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As industry solution drivers, WINA works together onsite by offering products and services such as 3D printing and additive services, digital Kanban, construction services, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. With over 420,000 parts in their international supply chain, WINA not only provides each customer with an extensive global reach but also a local feel from a deep investment in an ever-expanding network of North American locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For news updates from Würth Industry North America visit:

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/wurth-industry-north-america

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/WurthIndustry

Twitter – @WurthIndustryNA

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/WurthIndustryNorthAmerica

Würth Industry North America Key facts:

110 locations across North America , Mexico , and Brazil

, , and More than 2,000 employees

More than 420,000 standard parts

Part of the Würth Group, $15B+, which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 78,000 employees

SOURCE Würth Industry North America