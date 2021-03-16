Würth Industry North America/Northern Safety & Industrial Acquires ORR Safety to Deliver Expanded Safety Solutions Nationally

NSI and ORR Safety's combined logistics, locations, personalized safety programs, and private label products make it one of the largest safety-focused national distributors. The purchase will better serve the needs of Würth Industry's existing customers with expanded personalized safety services, such as safety shoes, prescription safety eyewear, and corporate accounts programs.

"Würth Industry has strong sales growth targets, both organically and through key acquisitions. This investment represents an important strategic opportunity to expand our personalized safety services to manufacturers across North America," said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America, "The acquisition of ORR safety allows us to expand our market share in the safety solutions and offer safety solutions in new markets such as rail, auto, and government."

"ORR Safety adds to our personalized safety services and geographic presence to better service our customers, said Sal Longo, chief executive officer of NSI. "We look forward to this partnership and servicing the ORR Safety customers in a greater capacity in the future, especially with our vast range of affordable, high-quality private label and national brand products."

"We're excited about ORR Safety becoming part of the Würth family," says Clark Orr, Jr., chairman of ORR Corporation. "It maintains ORR Safety's history of providing outstanding safety solutions and expands its private-label offering to its customers."

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest fastener distribution company. As a part of the Würth Group founded in 1945, WINA is a privately held, family-owned business that believes collaboration and partnerships make better business. They have strategically aligned a collective of companies: Würth Action Bolt, Würth Adams, Würth Additive Group, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth SW Industry (Würth Brazil), Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Oliver H. Van Horn, and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America that allow industries to have better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As industry solution drivers, WINA works together onsite by offering products and services such as 3D printing and additive services, digital Kanban, construction services, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. With over 420,000 parts in their international supply chain, WINA not only provides each customer with an extensive global reach but also a local feel from a deep investment in an ever-expanding network of North American locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Würth Industry North America Key facts:

110 locations across North America , Mexico , and Brazil

, , and More than 2,000 employees

More than 420,000 standard parts

Part of the Würth Group, $15B+, which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 78,000 employees

