Wurzak Hotel Group Opens Third-Party Hotel Management Services to Additional Ownership Groups

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders at Wurzak Hotel Group, an award-winning hospitality management company, announced the company has officially expanded its services to include third-party hotel management services for additional ownership groups in strategic markets.

Jake Wurzak, co-CEO of Wurzak Hotel Group (WHG), explains, "We have historically focused on managing hotels for a select group of owners. Recently, however, we have made a tremendous forward investment in people and technology, and have refined our unique entrepreneurial approach allowing us to now expand our services to new ownership groups."

"Having operated hotels for over 40 years, Wurzak Hotel Group understands how to manage lifestyle, full service, and extended stay hotels in high barrier to entry markets. We are now expanding to other ownership groups while focusing on specific target markets where we have a competitive advantage and that will enable us to generate superior operating performance," said Jake Wurzak.

Recognized as an innovative leader in hotel management, WHG manages a diverse portfolio of leading brands and independent hotels, focused on creating memorable travel experiences for guests while achieving financial objectives for owners. The Group has long been recognized for its food and beverage expertise combined with its unique hands-on approach to management which few in the industry can match at scale.

Wurzak Hotel Group provides the following management services: hotel operations, food & beverage management, revenue management, spa operations, capital budget management, accounting services, human resources, and IT services.

Wurzak Hotel Group's operations team provides a strategic and data-driven approach toward positive topline development, market share growth, budgeting, community stewardship, and guest experiences. With its focus on experiential lifestyle hotels and resorts, the company excels in branded, independent, and boutique hotels across the eastern U.S.

"This strategic move is not just a business decision. It's a testament to our eagerness to extend our long-term expertise, elevate service standards, and forge new partnerships. As we embark on this exciting venture, we are poised to redefine the landscape of hospitality management, offering unparalleled excellence to our partners," said Howard Wurzak, co-CEO of Wurzak Hotel Group.

WHG's related investment company DoveHill Capital Management offers the spectrum of acquisition and development capabilities. These include due diligence and business plan development with market and revenue projections, 3- to 5-year pro forma, hotel design and site plan analysis, franchise agreement review and assistance and pre-opening services, new brand or repositioning/rebranding analysis, as well as capital expenditure assessment and CAPEX plan development, IT infrastructure, etc.

"We are excited to announce this transformative leap forward in our journey as a hospitality leader. Such a strategic move underscores our commitment to adaptability. It is founded on our enthusiasm for enhancing operational efficiency, elevating guest satisfaction, and setting new standards of excellence not only for ourselves but the industry. We look forward to this exciting new chapter and the opportunities it brings to redefine the future of our company," said Eric Davies, President of Wurzak Hotel Group.

The Wurzak Hotel Group ("WHG") is a Philadelphia-based, vertically integrated owner, developer, and operator of premium branded full-service, extended stay and focus service hotels.

WHG's core expertise is its unique ability to develop and operate hotels and food and beverage outlets in an entrepreneurial manner maximizing returns on the investment and developing long-term relationships with customers.

WHG gains its competitive advantage by developing talent within the organization who embody the same entrepreneurial spirit of our leadership team and who seek to create value through tireless innovation and a tight focus on the operational details.

