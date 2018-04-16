Wurzweiler School of Social Work Offers Greater Access to Graduate Program with New Online Degree

NEW YORK, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wurzweiler School of Social Work at Yeshiva University has announced the launch of a new online Master of Social Work (MSW) program. Fully accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE), the online MSW program combines fieldwork with clinical coursework and prepares students to serve as clinicians, agency directors, and social and political leaders.

"At Wurzweiler, our program emphasizes cultural responsiveness, social justice and human transformation. Our graduates will work with clients who come from a variety of social, cultural and economic backgrounds," said Dr. Danielle Wozniak, the Dorothy and David Schachne Dean of Wurzweiler. "Our exceptional classroom approach, combined with directly supervised fieldwork, allows students to explore advocacy and professional ethics and prepares future clinicians to work competently in all human service settings."

Coursework for the 60-credit master's program is delivered entirely online with the exception of fieldwork, which is completed in various social service settings. In the second year of the program, students can begin to focus their studies on specific functional areas through selection of a concentration and elective courses.

Online MSW courses can be accessed from any computer, and the program's digital learning management system lets students review weekly objectives and assignments, track grades, monitor the status of submitted projects and interact directly with their instructors and other members of their cohort. Students participating in the online MSW program can graduate in as few as two and a half years, and new start dates are available in January, June and September.

"Students who pursue their social work futures at Wurzweiler are given the opportunity to learn from an exceptional group of faculty and to study as part of a community that has long been committed to serving others," said Dr. Wozniak. "It's a rich learning environment where a renowned contemporary curriculum is imbued with cultural tradition and practical experience."

U.S. News & World Report currently ranks Wurzweiler among schools with the Best Social Work Programs.1 To learn more, visit the online MSW program website at wurzweiler-online.yu.edu.

About the Wurzweiler School of Social Work

Established in 1957, the Wurzweiler School of Social Work offers a "methods-based" curriculum and concentrations in social and clinical casework, social group work and community social work and administration. Field placement agencies are selected for their diversity, quality of service to the community, opportunities for learning, the expertise of their supervisors and their eagerness to collaborate with the school to create a challenging educational venture for our students. Our students come from over 60 countries, including Israel, Canada, France and Japan. Many are working people who have to balance the demands of school, work and family, and they find that our individual attention and flexible programming helps them succeed.

