WÜSTHOF Appoints Florian Kohfink as Chief Financial Officer

NORWALK, Conn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WÜSTHOF is pleased to announce Florian Kohfink's appointment as the Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Global Executive Leadership Team, effective April 19, 2021. Kohfink's responsibilities will include global finance, controlling, supply chain management, logistics, IT, and the management of the Solingen campus. He will report to WÜSTHOF's global CEO, Jan-Patrick Schmitz.

Kohfink brings wide-ranging international expertise and will play a key role in helping shape the WÜSTHOF family business into a global premium brand. He has acquired extensive experience working with family companies and multinationals in locations ranging from Munich to London and Chicago. Early in his career, he worked for European toy manufacturer Ravensburger, both as the CFO of their American branch and as Director of Finance of a listed German subsidiary. He then spent over 13 years at McDonald's Corporation, where he held various executive positions.

Kohfink joins WÜSTHOF from Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG, part of the Westlake Chemical Corporation, where his most recent appointment was Division Controller/CFO Europe & Asia and Director of Finance & IT.

"I am pleased that Florian is joining us," says Jan-Patrick Schmitz, WÜSTHOF's global CEO. "With his razor-sharp mind and exceptional strategic experience, he will advance the optimization of our business processes and, consequently, increase the efficiency of our global operations. Florian's intercultural competence will be an important contributor to the further internationalization of the WÜSTHOF brand."

"I'm delighted to be joining WÜSTHOF at this crucial stage of development," says Kohfink. "As a passionate home cook, I'm well acquainted with the brand. I am excited to actively shape the group's future and support the growth journey through globally standardized, integrated, and efficient processes and systems. The international market potential is enormous, and I look forward to working with the highly motivated WÜSTHOF team to grow it even further."

