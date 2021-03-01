WÜSTHOF Appoints Jamaliya Cobine as Executive Vice President Direct-to-Consumer & Digital Marketing

NORWALK, Conn., Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WÜSTHOF is pleased to announce Jamaliya Cobine's appointment to lead the company's global digital expansion. She will be based out of the company's Norwalk, Connecticut, office and report to WÜSTHOF's global CEO, Jan-Patrick Schmitz.

Cobine joins WÜSTHOF as the company continues its evolution from a Solingen-based knife manufacturer to a global premium consumer brand. With more than 15 years of international executive leadership across multiple categories, she will lead all aspects of the company's global digital commerce and marketing strategy. Jamaliya Cobine joins the company from Ursa Major Skincare, a leader in the plant-powered skincare space, where she led the digital business, including Direct-to-Consumer, marketplaces, and performance marketing. Her background also includes digital leadership roles with venerable lifestyle brands such as Topshop, Burton Snowboards, and Urban Outfitters. She worked and lived for three years in Europe.

"The world becomes increasingly digital, and the newly created role of Executive Vice President Direct-to-Consumer & Digital Marketing is pivotal to the success of our brand," said Jan-Patrick Schmitz, CEO of the WÜSTHOF group. "I am thrilled to welcome Jamaliya to our family of passionate believers in a healthy and happy lifestyle, which begins with well-prepared food and the joy of sharing a meal with friends. Her experience in connecting purpose-driven brands with like-minded consumers in the digital space is exceptional. Her enthusiasm, creativity, and deep understanding of engaging food fans around the world with our over 200 years young history will become a leading force in our strategy."

"I am truly excited to be joining WÜSTHOF at such a pivotal time," Cobine added. "I am an enthusiastic home cook and avid user of the brand. I truly believe that people and cultures connect through culinary experiences. WÜSTHOF has a vibrant history and so many stories to tell. I look forward to further building consumer excitement, trust, and loyalty as I focus on advancing our digital presence in Europe, Asia, and the Americas," said Cobine.

Founded in 1814 in Solingen, Germany, WÜSTHOF is a seventh-generation, family-owned producer of fine cutlery, manufacturing knives solely in the City of Blades. With over two centuries of family craftsmanship, WÜSTHOF has a long tradition of creating memorable moments among families in the kitchen, the heart of the home. WÜSTHOF knives are chosen by home cooks, aspiring food artisans, and acclaimed chefs worldwide. WÜSTHOF knives elevate and simplify food preparation, making cooking more enjoyable.

