"Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie shine in swooning, steamy 'Wuthering Heights.'"

Newsday / Rafer Guzma



Prepare to Come Undone as "Wuthering Heights" from Writer/Director/Producer Emerald Fennell Becomes Available Digitally for the First Time on March 31

Debuts in North America on Digital on March 31

4K UHD™, Blu-ray™, and DVD arrive on May 5

BURBANK, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Wuthering Heights," Academy Award- and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell's bold and original interpretation of one of the greatest love stories of all time, debuts Digitally at home on March 31.

Written, directed and produced by Emerald Fennell, the romantic drama, which has earned over $230 million at the worldwide box office, stars Academy Award and BAFTA nominees Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Cathy and Heathcliff, alongside Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes and Ewan Michell.

On March 31, "Wuthering Heights" will be available Digitally at home on participating digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango at Home, and more.

On May 5, "Wuthering Heights" will be available to own on 4K UHD™, Blu-ray™, and DVD from online and physical retailers. "Wuthering Heights" will also continue to be available in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

SPECIAL FEATURES

"Wuthering Heights" Digital, 4K UHD™, and Blu-ray™ contain the following special features:

Threads of Desire (6:49) Jacqueline Durran brings Emerald Fennell's imagined Gothic world to life through costume. Cathy's evolving silhouettes unfold in clear acts, while Heathcliff's transformation and the ensemble's distinct looks reveal emotion, status, and obsession.

The Legacy of Love and Madness (5:32) Emerald Fennell reflects on her lifelong bond with Wuthering Heights and the hidden depravity of the Victorian era, reimagining Emily Brontë's tale through emotion, memory, and desire to create an epic love story for a new generation.

Building a Fever Dream (12:07) An in-depth look at how Emerald Fennell built a world that feels alive. Where design, sound, and performance fuse into one hypnotic vision of love, madness, and creation. The making of a living, breathing fever dream.

Commentary by Writer/Director/Producer Emerald Fennell

BASICS

Premium Digital: March 31

4K UHD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD Street Date: May 5

4K Languages: English, Latin Spanish, Italian, German, Canadian French

4K Subtitles: English, Canadian French, Parisian French, Italian, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Danish

BD Languages: English, Latin Spanish, Canadian French

BD Subtitles: English, Canadian French, Parisian French, Latin Spanish

DVD Languages: English, Canadian French, Latin Spanish

DVD Subtitles: English, Canadian French, Parisian French, Japanese, Latin Spanish

Running Time: 136 minutes

Rating: R for sexual content, some violent content and language.

DVD: DLBY/DGTL

4K UHD and Blu-ray: ATMOS TrueHD, DLBY/DGTL

About the Film

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award- and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell comes "Wuthering Heights," starring Academy Award and BAFTA nominees Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

A bold and original interpretation of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness.

The film also stars alongside Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.

Fennell directs from her own screenplay based on the novel Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë, and produces alongside Oscar nominee and BAFTA award winner Josey McNamara and Robbie. Oscar nominee Tom Ackerley and Sara Desmond are executive producing. Behind the scenes, Fennell worked with such frequent collaborators as Oscar- and BAFTA-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated production designer Suzie Davies, BAFTA-nominated editor Victoria Boydell, award-winning casting director Kharmel Cochrane and BAFTA-nominated composer Anthony Willis. Oscar and BAFTA winner Jacqueline Durran designed the costumes. Original songs by Charli XCX.

Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC Present A Lie Still Production, A LuckyChap Production, A Film by Emerald Fennell, "Wuthering Heights," distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group is comprised of Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Warner Bros. partners with the world's most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for the global audience. Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films for worldwide theatrical release.

About Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) distributes the award-winning movies, television, animation, and digital content produced by Warner Bros. Discovery to the homes and screens of millions through digital transactions on major streaming, video-on-demand cable, satellite, digital, and mobile channels, and through physical Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD retail sales. WBHE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales, one of the world's largest distributors of entertainment programming.

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment