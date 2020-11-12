WuXi Advanced Therapies Expands Services to Include High-Quality and Cost-Effective R&D and GMP Plasmid DNA

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Advanced Therapies Inc. (WuXi ATU) today announced the expansion of its Cell & Gene Therapy Platforms with capabilities to provide high-quality and cost-effective supplies of R&D and GMP Plasmids. WuXi ATU is a business unit of WuXi AppTec and a leading global Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CTDMO) offering end-to-end contract services for the cell and gene therapy industry. With these enhanced capabilities, WuXi ATU can assist customers worldwide in overcoming current plasmid DNA supply constraints by providing a direct source and expediting the R&D and manufacturing process of cell and gene therapy applications.

In every market, advanced therapy companies require a reliable and well-controlled supply of plasmids in order to meet their clinical and commercial raw material and production needs. WuXi ATU's integrated solution – from plasmids to viral vectors used in gene-modified cell therapies – offers a "one-stop solution" for customers, as well as the shortest turn-around-time for the production of R&D, clinical and commercial grade viral vectors for cell and gene therapy applications.

To meet the growing industry demand for plasmid DNA, WuXi ATU leverages its extensive experience in the testing of process raw materials and biotherapeutics. Its in-house quality control and analytical testing services also ensure product purity and the safety of well characterized and fully released plasmids, meeting industry standards and complying with US, EU and China GMP regulations.

"We are pleased to enable our customers' cell and gene therapy product development and manufacturing with an advanced plasmid DNA solution, and to meet their demand for greater capacity and reliability," said Dr. David Chang, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi ATU. "Our robust and flexible manufacturing capabilities provide easy scalability and timely turnaround to help our customers deliver innovative cell and gene therapy treatments to patients with greater predictability and speed."

To learn more about WuXi ATU's new Plasmid DNA production platform, please CLICK HERE.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec helps our partners improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient, socially responsible and sustainable solutions – and has received ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) A Ratings from Morgan Stanley Capital International's since 2019. With industry-leading capabilities such as R&D and manufacturing for small molecule drugs, cell and gene therapies, and testing for medical devices, WuXi AppTec's open-access platform is enabling more than 4,100 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize our vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: www.wuxiapptec.com

About WuXi Advanced Therapies Inc.

As the advanced therapies business unit of WuXi AppTec, WuXi Advanced Therapies is a Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CTDMO) that offers integrated platforms to transform the development, testing, manufacturing, and commercialization of cell, gene, and other advanced biopharmaceuticals. Our services and solutions accelerate time to market and support customer programs around the world. For more information, please visit: www.advancedtherapies.com

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

Related Links

www.wuxiapptec.com

