WuXi AppTec China Sites Resume Operations after Extended Lunar New Year Holiday

SHANGHAI, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the end of the extended Lunar New Year holiday, WuXi AppTec sites in China have resumed operations today, with the exception of our site in Wuhan, which will reopen when local regulations permit. These steps are being taken in compliance with disease control guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak and with the utmost attention to the health and safety of our employees and their families.

In light of these circumstances, WuXi AppTec China facilities that are resuming operations will support projects initiated at our Wuhan site. Also, our operations in the United States, where we currently have more than 1,600 employees at seven sites, will expand in order to accommodate additional laboratory work.

These actions are being taken pursuant to WuXi AppTec's business continuity plan, with our multiple sites in China and around the world enabling us to mitigate risk associated with unexpected work interruptions.

Despite the current challenges, we expect that the extended holiday period will not have a significant impact on the delivery schedule of our projects. Putting customers first and doing the right thing for patients have always been at the very center of everything we do since WuXi AppTec's founding in 2000. We stay fully committed to providing timely and world-class quality service to our customers.

WuXi AppTec's leadership continues to monitor this dynamic situation and is taking every precaution to ensure the health of our employees and safety of our operations. As a global company with more than 21,000 employees located in China, the United States, Germany, Israel, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, we will continue to work with all relevant authorities to manage the situation and offer our support to those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

