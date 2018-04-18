WuXi AppTec Expands Site in the United States for Drug Development Testing Services

The expansion will double total operation space to more than 115,000 square feet, and will create over 200 jobs. After the expansion, LTD's combined New Jersey operation will be one of the largest laboratories for preclinical and clinical drug development testing in the United States.

"As a renowned global company in life sciences industry, WuXi AppTec is an essential part of New Jersey's pharmaceutical community. The commitment shown by global companies such as WuXi demonstrates that New Jersey is a good place for science and technology companies to do business," said Mr. Glenn Johnson, Mayor of Cranbury, NJ.

The new site will establish a center of excellence for drug development and provide high quality services to the US pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Furthermore, WuXi will recruit extensively from the local talent base, further contributing to economic growth locally.

"The Garden State continues to be an important life science hub. This expansion will allow our team to deliver high quality service with faster turnaround times, better leverage the resources and expertise of the local pharmaceutical and biotechnology community, and develop a stronger connection with our customers," said Dr. Jason Liu, SVP of WuXi AppTec and Chief Operating Officer of the LTD.

"We are delighted for this opportunity to better serve our global customers and to support local economic development in New Jersey," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "We will continue to enhance WuXi's capabilities and capacities to enable our global partners to discover and develop drugs more efficiently and cost effectively ultimately benefitting patients worldwide."

WuXi AppTec is a global company headquartered in Shanghai, China. In addition to the New Jersey site, WuXi also has U.S. facilities in Philadelphia (PA), St. Paul (MN), Atlanta (GA), San Diego (CA), Boston (MA) etc. WuXi's continually growing global presence includes Germany, Israel, South Korea, Japan and beyond.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company with global operations. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec provides a broad and integrated portfolio of services to help our worldwide customers and partners shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of drug and medical device R&D through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With its industry-leading capabilities in small molecule R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, and medical device testing, WuXi's platform is enabling more than 3,000 innovative collaborators from more than 30 countries to bring innovative healthcare products to patients, and to fulfill WuXi AppTec's dream that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit http://www.wuxiapptec.com

About WuXi AppTec Laboratory Testing Division

WuXi AppTec's Laboratory Testing Division is a comprehensive and integrated testing platform for drug and medical device development. Fully integrated within WuXi AppTec, a world-class CRO with operations in China and the US, the Laboratory Testing Division provides in vivo and in vitro assays from early screening through clinical sample analysis, and medical device testing from development through product lifecycle management. Please visit http://labtesting.wuxiapptec.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-apptec-expands-site-in-the-united-states-for-drug-development-testing-services-300632666.html

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

Related Links

http://www.wuxiapptec.com

