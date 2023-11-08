WuXi AppTec Named 2023 Global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients, received the 2023 Global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan, a growth advisory & growth opportunity analytics firm.

This recognition underscores how WuXi AppTec's open-access and integrated platform supports customers' work through various stages of development and empowers the global pharmaceutical and healthcare sector to advance discoveries and groundbreaking treatments to patients.

"We are honored to receive the 2023 Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "We are committed to enabling our customers worldwide by continuously enhancing our capabilities and capacities and supporting their vision to positively impact patients."

"WuXi AppTec envisions a future where breakthrough treatments are more accessible to address a range of medical conditions, ultimately improving the quality of life for patients worldwide," said Azza Fazar, a Frost & Sullivan research analyst. "Through its CRDMO and CTDMO business models, WuXi AppTec facilitates the seamless integration of drug discovery, development, and manufacturing processes."

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries, with an eye toward creating new products, solutions, and services as customer needs evolve. This marks the seventh consecutive year that WuXi AppTec has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its leadership and innovative services.

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry around the world to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, and cell and gene therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received AA ESG rating from MSCI in 2023 and its open-access platform is enabling more than 6,000 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

