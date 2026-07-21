WuXi AppTec Named Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fourth Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), announced it has been named in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting the Company's sustained commitment to sustainability.

The FTSE4Good Index Series, created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, is a family of equity indices designed to assess and track the performance of companies demonstrating strong sustainability practices, serving as a benchmark for investors seeking to encourage positive change in corporate behavior and align their portfolios with their values. In the most recent assessment cycle, WuXi AppTec achieved the highest score of 5 points in Corporate Governance, Anti-Corruption, and Labor Standards.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. This acknowledgement affirms the capital markets' confidence in WuXi AppTec's sustainable management practices," said Dr. Steve Yang, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec's Sustainability Committee. "We will continue to strengthen our responsible business practices and support the sustainable development of the global pharmaceutical industry, while advancing our vision that 'every drug can be made, and every disease can be treated.'"

As an enabler of innovation, a trusted partner, and a contributor to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, WuXi AppTec integrates sustainability throughout its operations in alignment with the values of its customers and partners. The Company's sustainability performance has received notable recognition from leading global sustainability rating agencies, including "AAA" rating in MSCI; "A List" from CDP Climate Change, Water Security, and Supplier Engagement; "Gold" medal in EcoVadis Sustainability Rating; selection for Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook; "Prime" award in ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

Furthering its sustainability commitments, WuXi AppTec's near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Company is also a participant in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), supporting its ten principles, and serves as a supplier partner to the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI).

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients—one collaboration at a time. Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.

SOURCE WuXi AppTec