WuXi AppTec Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Award in the CRDMO Industry

SHANGHAI, MIDDLETOWN, Del. and MUNICH, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2025 Global Company of the Year Award in the CRDMO industry. This marks the ninth consecutive year that WuXi AppTec has received this distinguished honor, underscoring the company's ongoing achievements in enabling innovation and operational excellence for its customers.

Frost & Sullivan's recognition highlights WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end CRDMO model, which drives scientific and technological advancement and enables customers and partners worldwide to accelerate drug development and deliver transformative therapies efficiently.

According to Frost & Sullivan, WuXi AppTec has established a robust foundation of scientific capability, quality, and customer-focused agility through its forward-looking growth strategy. The company's unified CRDMO model eliminates handoffs between stages of development, supporting continuity, quality, and compliance across the value chain. By continuously investing in next-generation technologies like complex peptides, oligonucleotides and novel conjugates, WuXi AppTec is a catalyst for innovation in the life sciences. With footprint across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec delivers tailored support for customers ranging from emerging biotech firms to pharmaceutical multinationals, ensuring fast access to specialized expertise and a global infrastructure to bring therapies to market faster and more efficiently.

"WuXi AppTec's integrated CRDMO platform continues to redefine what strategic partnership means in the pharmaceutical ecosystem," said Unmesh Lal, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "Its ability to seamlessly connect discovery, development, and manufacturing allows clients to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate commercialization timelines. WuXi AppTec stands out for combining scientific depth with operational excellence, helping global innovators transform complex ideas into life-saving realities."

"It is an honor to again receive Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Award," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "This recognition underscores the commitment of our global teams and our shared commitment to enabling customers to advance medicines through our integrated CRDMO platform. We will continue to focus on our core CRDMO strategy, and on expansion of our global capabilities and capacity to help our customers bring life-changing therapies to patients faster and more efficiently."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside nearly 6,000 partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients—one collaboration at a time. Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.

SOURCE WuXi AppTec