WuXi Biologics and Bioasis Announce Initial Strategic Collaboration for the Development and Manufacturing of Bioasis' Lead Investigational Candidate to Treat Brain Cancer

Headquartered in Wuxi city, Jiangsu province, China, WuXi Biologics is a leading global platform company providing end-to-end solutions for biologics with a mission to accelerate and transform biologics discovery, development and manufacturing to benefit patients around the world.

The delivery of most biologics across the BBB and into the brain has been the single greatest challenge to treat brain diseases. Bioasis is engineering its first biologic product candidate, xB3-001, to overcome this obstacle in brain cancer. Manufacturing these sophisticated therapies requires a tailor-made approach, with expertise and agility in cell line, process and formulation development.

Through this partnership Bioasis will have access to WuXi Biologics' extensive expertise and technologies from cell line construction and development, cell culture process development, purification process development and formulation development. WuXi Biologics will focus on ensuring that Bioasis' drug product candidates are manufactured with optimal formulation, stability and exceptional quality for the clinic.

"The initiation of manufacturing for xB3-001 is a pivotal milestone for Bioasis as we look to advance our lead program in HER2+ breast cancer brain metastases," said Dr. Mark Day, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bioasis. "WuXi Biologics' expertise and experience in manufacturing biologics is instrumental to Bioasis in developing our pipeline."

"We are excited to take on this work with Bioasis to enable them to bring innovative therapies to patients suffering from brain cancer," said Dr. Chris Chen, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi Biologics. "This collaboration allows us to leverage our expertise across biological drug development and anticipate Bioasis' needs as they move from pre-clinical to clinical and beyond."

About Bioasis

Bioasis Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the BBB represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. The company maintains headquarters in Vancouver, Canada with offices in Guilford, Conn., United States. Bioasis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BTI" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BIOAF". For more information about the company please visit www.bioasis.ca or www.bioasis.us.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics, a Hong Kong-listed company, is the only open-access biologics technology platform in the world offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and value proposition to our global clients. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

