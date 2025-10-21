WuXi Biologics Included in Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index

The only company from pharmaceutical industry selected for inclusion in the Index

Also included in HSI ESG Index and Hang Seng ESG 50 Index

Green CRDMO solution provider with outstanding sustainability performance

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. It stands out as the only company from the pharmaceutical industry selected for this prestigious recognition. The company has also been previously honored for its inclusion in both the HSI ESG Index and the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index.

The Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index recognizes publicly listed companies that demonstrate outstanding ESG performance, providing benchmarks for sustainability investments. Constituent selection follows a comprehensive process based on the results from a sustainability assessment undertaken annually by the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), an independent and professional assessment body, using its proprietary sustainability assessment and rating framework.

As a global provider of biologics Green CRDMO solutions, WuXi Biologics has consistently embraced sustainability principles as integral to its robust business growth — advancing sustainable practices in biologics green research, development, manufacturing, and operations; optimizing energy and resource efficiency; enhancing governance transparency; and demonstrating unwavering dedication to employee welfare and societal improvement.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "Being included in the Hang Seng Indexes is a significant recognition of our continuous efforts in pursuing sustainability. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we will remain committed to creating long-term value for stakeholders while contributing to society and the environment."

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, WuXi Biologics has been actively engaged with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI). The company's new near-term and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions-reduction target matrix has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in August.

Over the past few years, WuXi Biologics has earned widespread recognition for its dedicated efforts in sustainability. The company was granted MSCI AAA ESG Rating; awarded an EcoVadis Platinum Medal; listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI); named to CDP Water Security "A List" and Supplier Engagement Assessment "A List", and awarded a CDP Climate Change leadership-level "A-" score; given the highest negligible-risk rating by Sustainalytics, and recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index; and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 864 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

