WuXi Biologics Included in UNGC 20 Case Examples of Sustainable Development for 20 Years Collection

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has been included in the "20 Case Examples for 20 Years: Private Sector's Sustainable Development in China" report initiated by the United Nations Global Compact. The company has been invited to UNGC global roadshow and has earned recognition for its effective and dedicated efforts to continue the advancement of green biologics solutions for a healthier future.

The year 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) concept put forward by the UN Global Compact, and a series of ESG+20 celebration activities have been launched, with the "20 Case Examples for 20 Years: Private Sector's Sustainable Development in China" report being a crucial component. The report aims to showcase best practices in ESG as a way to reveal contributions by companies successful in sustainability development transformation, as well as to share their innovative ideas and actions with the world.

Commenting on the report, Sanda Ojambo, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Global Compact said, "On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the introduction of the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) concept by the UN Global Compact, and the upcoming 25th anniversary of the UN Global Compact, our China Liaison Office has specially curated sustainability case studies from enterprises in China. These companies are distinctive in that, while pursuing economic development, they reflect their unique commitment to sustainable development. These cases not only highlight the economic efficiency, innovation and inclusivity of Chinese enterprises but showcase their efforts to balance social responsibility, environmental protection and economic growth. Through diverse sustainable development strategies, these enterprises promote the application of green technologies, responsible resource usage and community development, enriching the sustainability connotation of the Chinese economy and providing valuable experience and insights for global sustainable development goals."

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented, "We are honored to be included in the UN Global Compact report, which showcases our distinctive business model and the firm commitment to pursuing sustainable development. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we continuously strive to deliver our own ESG excellence, while remaining dedicated to enabling global partners with end-to-end green biologics solutions driven by innovation — from green research, green development, to green manufacturing. Going forward, we will keep pushing industry boundaries, jointly working with all stakeholders to promote responsible practices throughout the whole value chain."

As a participant of the UN Global Compact, WuXi Biologics actively drives innovation and operational efficiency through green technology, and continuously makes contributions towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company integrates green technology into its research, development, and manufacturing processes. In particular, it boasts of the proprietary universal bispecific antibody platform WuXiBody™ for green research; ultra-intensified fed-batch production platform WuXiUI™ and ultra-high productivity continuous processing platform WuXiUP™ for green development; and Single-Use Technology for green manufacturing. These technology platforms and processes can expedite timelines and increase productivity, while at the same time minimizing carbon footprint and end-of-life environmental impact through significant reductions in resource and energy consumption, and waste generation.

Over the past several years, WuXi Biologics has earned a number of recognitions for its significant progress in pursuing sustainable development. It was granted an AAA rating from MSCI ESG Ratings for two consecutive years; included in the DJSI World Index and Emerging Markets Index; awarded the distinguished Platinum Medal by EcoVadis; recognized as an Industry and Regional Top-Rated Company by Sustainalytics; named to the CDP Water Security "A list" and awarded an "A-" CDP Climate Change score; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; and included in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index.

About the United Nations Global Compact Liaison Office in China

Since the establishment of the United Nations Global Compact Liaison Office in China in 2017, we have become increasingly convinced that Chinese enterprises and multinational companies operating in China are a positive force in advancing sustainable development for the planet at large.

As the world's largest developing country, China not only boasts the most Fortune Global 500 companies (with 142 companies listed in 2023) but also hosts over 44 million small and medium-sized businesses. The sheer scale of China's domestic economy, overseas investments and trade significantly influence the well-being of billions of people and the progress of sustainable development worldwide, underscoring the magnitude and importance of our collective work.

The United Nations Global Compact Liaison Office in China, with over 1,100 participants from various industries as of July 2024, tailors four major accelerator programmes for these participants: the Climate Ambition Accelerator (CAA), the Target Gender Equality (TGE), the SDG Innovation Accelerator for Young Professionals (SDGI) and the SDG Ambition Accelerator (SDGA).

Through programmes and events focused on climate change, zero-carbon transition, gender equality, supply chain resilience, sustainable business innovation, Sustainable Infrastructure for the Belt and Road Initiative to accelerate the SDGs, Sino-Africa Corporate Community Action Network on Sustainable Development and Global Development Initiative for SDGs Pilot Projects, we help to foster innovative and action-driven partnerships and support our Chinese participants to move towards a sustainable future along with partners from all over the world.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 742 integrated client projects, including 16 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO and non-COVID dormant CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

