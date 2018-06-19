WuXi Biologics Initiated Construction of a State-of-the-Art Integrated ADC Solution Center

This $20 million 6,000 square meter facility will be operational in 2019 and provide integrated solutions from concept to commercialization for biologics conjugates including Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and other protein conjugates.

ADCs are complex molecules composed of an antibody linked to a biologically active cytotoxic drug and are becoming emerging treatments of targeted tumor therapy. WuXi Biologics plans to build this site into a world-class ADC R&D and manufacturing platform which will meet US, EU and Chinese cGMP standards.

"I am very excited about this new investment in ADCs," Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics said. "In collaboration with chemistry division of WuXi AppTec Group, WuXi Biologics is one of the few global companies that can provide the one-stop service to global partners for antibodies, small molecule payloads, ADCs drug substance and drug products. Our vision is to empower any global partners to develop any ADC to benefit patients."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics, a Hong Kong-listed company, is the only open-access biologics technology platform in the world offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and value proposition to our global clients. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

