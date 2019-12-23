WuXi Biologics Receives "Special Award to Investors in Ireland" from Asia Matters

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- December 23, 2019 – WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global open-access biologics technology platform company offering end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing, announced that it has received the "Special Award to Investors in Ireland" at the 2019 Global Business Summit held by Asia Matters, Ireland's only dedicated Asia think tank focusing on EU-Asia trade, investment, economics and international relations.

The "Special Award to Investors in Ireland" is intended to give recognition to a newly established company investing in Ireland, with a view to establishing long term and significant contributions to economic growth, employment, research and corporate social responsibility (CSR). Following last year's investment in the "Factory of the Future" for biologics manufacturing in Dundalk, WuXi Biologics announced a second investment through its subsidiary WuXi Vaccines last month, to build a new vaccine manufacturing facility at the Dundalk Campus.

"We are honored to receive this award from Asia Matters, which demonstrates our significant progress in Ireland," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, during his key address at the summit. "Leveraging our strong expertise and capabilities in the fast-growing field of biologics, we will continue to provide local and global partners with a robust and premier-quality supply chain network to benefit patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of June 30, 2019, there were a total of 224 integrated projects, including 106 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 102 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 15 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, Singapore, and the U.S. exceeding 280,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

