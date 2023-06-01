WuXi Biologics to Increase Manufacturing Capacity in Germany

-  In response to global clients' increasing demand for contract manufacturing services, WuXi Biologics is expanding its capacity for drug substance and drug product in Germany

-  The investment promotes the creation of additional high-skilled jobs

-  As part of WuXi Biologics' global manufacturing network, a new drug product fill line is being installed at its Leverkusen site and the total biomanufacturing capacity is expected to double at its Wuppertal site

LEVERKUSEN and WUPPERTAL, Germany, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it will increase manufacturing capacity in Germany.

Since 2020, WuXi Bio has significantly invested in the purchase, construction and adaptations of two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Germany, enabling the company to offer end-to-end services spanning the entire biologics manufacturing process. The sterile filling and freeze-drying plant at Chempark Leverkusen, with an annual capacity of approximately ten million doses, is being expanded to include a second variable filling line. The state-of-the-art drug substance facility in Wuppertal is expected to double its total capacity from 12,000L to 24,000L on 30,000 square metres.

Together with the drug product facility in Leverkusen, the expanded drug substance facility in Wuppertal will further enhance WuXi Bio's clinical and commercial manufacturing capacities in Europe. This expansion will strengthen WuXi Bio's global dual-sourcing network strategy, which ensures that materials can be sourced and products manufactured at multiple sites within the company's network.

WuXi Biologics Germany GmbH currently employs a growing team of more than 360 highly skilled people at both sites in Leverkusen and Wuppertal.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "The investment in our facilities in Germany will add new capacity and enhance our existing manufacturing services, which will strengthen our team's ability to deliver timely support to our global clients to advance their biologics towards commercialization. As a trusted partner to global healthcare companies and a strong contributor to the local community, we look forward to providing more efficient and cost-effective processes and enabling our clients to bring new biologics to life for patients."

Dr. Benjamin Minow, Managing Director of WuXi Biologics Germany GmbH, added, "WuXi Biologics' increased capacity in Germany is intended to meet the growing needs of our global customers, especially those in Europe, thereby aligning us with the company's global strategy to work in close proximity to our clients. Germany is a leading biotech and pharma hub. The expansion of the two facilities is a clear commitment to Germany and Europe as high-tech locations and WuXi Biologics' long-term growth strategy."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 588 integrated client projects, including 17 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

