WuXi Biologics to Invest $60 Million to Establish a Biologics Production Facility in the United States

WuXi Biologics is a leading global platform company providing end-to-end solutions for biologics with a mission to accelerate and transform biologics discovery, development and manufacturing to benefit patients around the world.

This state-of-the-art "facility of the future" will be built upon the novel approach that WuXi Biologics has pioneered in deploying single-use bioreactors. It is also designed to run continuous bioprocessing, a next-generation manufacturing technology to be implemented in America for the first time. A total of approximately 4,500 L bioreactor capacity will be installed with two 2,000 L traditional fed-batch and one 500 L perfusion-based continuous processing. This facility will handle both clinical and small volume commercial production. An early-stage bioprocess development lab will also be included.

The new manufacturing facility supported by the Government of Massachusetts, the Worcester Business Development Corporation (WBDC) and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), is the Company's first overseas site in the United States, as well as the third outside China subsequent to Ireland and Singapore new sites.

"Massachusetts is home to one of the world's most dynamic life sciences ecosystems, with leading companies, top-tier academic institutions, and a globally-competitive workforce," said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. "We are enriched when companies grow and invest here and are pleased to welcome WuXi Biologics' expansion."

"Having met WuXi Biologics' leaders during their recent trip to Worcester, I am confident that they will contribute greatly to the city's life sciences industry," said Ms. Karyn Polito, Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts. "I have been pleased to work on the development of Worcester Biomanufacturing Park and our Administration remains committed to supporting our public private partnership."

"The City of Worcester is thrilled to welcome WuXi Biologics as its first tenant to the new Biomanufacturing Park," said Worcester City Manager, Edward M. Augustus Jr.. "As a growing destination in the global biomedical market, the city looks forward to officially opening this impressive campus and is eager to host WuXi Biologics in their first US manufacturing facility."

"We are delighted that WuXi Biologics has chosen the United States, Massachusetts, but most importantly Worcester. We competed very hard for this one and we prevailed. The Baker / Polito Administration and the City of Worcester stepped up to make this possible. Another great day for Worcester," said Mr. Craig L. Blais, President and CEO of WBDC.

"We are excited to reach this important milestone on developing WuXi Biologics' first US bio-manufacturing facility and to announce their intention to move to Worcester," said Mr. Travis McCready, President and CEO of MLSC. "WuXi Biologics brings a global biologics manufacturing expertise that will enhance our life sciences ecosystem and help Massachusetts biopharma companies develop novel therapies quickly and efficiently. We look forward to continuing to work to finalize this project."

"Metropolitan Boston is acknowledged as a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry. The new site plays a key role in WuXi Biologics' global bio-manufacturing network to ensure that biologics are manufactured at the highest quality and within a robust supply chain to benefit patients worldwide. We are grateful for all the support local agencies and the talented people here have provided for us. We believe we can quickly push forward this exciting project," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman of WuXi Biologics.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, added, "The new site will undoubtedly meet WuXi Biologics' growing need for biologics development and manufacturing in the near future. Many partners of WuXi Biologics are located within two hours of this new site. We are all very excited to initiate our first US site to enable local companies and expedite biologics development in the United States. We are committed to becoming the most comprehensive capability and technology platform in the global biologics industry to enable both local and global partners."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics, a Hong Kong-listed company, is the only open-access biologics technology platform in the world offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and value proposition to our global clients. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

