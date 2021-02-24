WuXi Biologics Wins 2021 CMO Leadership Awards in All Six Core Categories

SHANGHAI, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, today announced that the company has been named a winner of the 2021 CMO Leadership Awards for a fourth year in a row. The company is proud to receive this distinction in all six award categories – capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability, and service – and across the three respondent groups - Big Pharma, Small Pharma, and Overall (combined Big and Small Pharma).

Based on research from Industry Standard Research's Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking annual online surveys, more than 70 contract manufacturing organizations were evaluated on more than 23 different performance metrics. Research participants were recruited from Pharma and Biopharma companies of all sizes and were screened for decision-making influence related to working with contract manufacturing suppliers.

"This year's presentation of Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Leader's CMO Leadership Awards adds a level of importance to what already are the most meaningful awards in the drug development and manufacturing outsourcing industry – awards that represent the highest level of accomplishment as evaluated by actual customers," says Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma.

"We are thrilled and honored for the fourth straight year to be granted these CMO Leadership Awards in all six core categories," says Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. "It is a great testimony to the efforts made by each of our employees around the globe and to the satisfaction of our partners. WuXi Biologics has been working with greater urgency with its partners to develop solutions to address the global pandemic. Looking ahead to our work throughout 2021, WuXi Biologics will continue to leverage our expertise and technology platforms to provide the highest level of project excellence and customer service. We are proud to partner with our global clients and industry peers to develop vital biologics treatments for the benefit of patients worldwide."

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. The company's history and achievements demonstrate its commitment to providing a truly one-stop service offering and strong value proposition to its global clients. As of June 30, 2020, there were a total of 286 integrated projects, including 141 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 125 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 19 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany, and Singapore exceeding 300,000 liters after 2023, WuXi Biologics will provide its biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network.

