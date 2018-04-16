WuXi Biologics Wins CMO Leadership Award from Life Science Leader Magazine

The CMO Leadership Awards recognize top outsourcing partners, determined by feedback from U.S. and European Pharma and Biopharma companies of all sizes, working with contract manufacturing suppliers, which are presented by Life Science Leader and Industry Standard Research (ISR). Life Science Leader is a business journal for executives in emerging biotech through big pharma. More than 110 contract manufactures were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR's annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey. This level of qualification ensures that survey responses are based on actual involvement with contract manufacturers and clear experiential data. This enables users of ISR's market research to make confident business decisions based on the experiences of their industry peers.

After seven years' rapid growth, WuXi Biologics has achieved several significant milestones. In March 2018, its partner TaiMed Biologics received approval from the U.S. FDA for Trogarzo (ibalizumab). This elevated WuXi Biologics into one of the world's top 10 CMOs and the only Chinese company approved by the U.S. FDA, marking another milestone that WuXi Biologics has set in China. In December 2017, its 30,000 L biologics cGMP commercial manufacturing facility in Wuxi city entered into full operation. The new facility quintupled the existing manufacturing capability of WuXi Biologics and further strengthened its position as a global premier biologics manufacturer. The new facility in Wuxi has delivered additional capacity, greater flexibility and higher efficiency to WuXi Biologics' customers.

"WuXi Biologics is honored to be recognized by the CMO Leadership Awards," said Dr. Chris Chen, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi Biologics. "We greatly appreciate the continued trust and support of our customers and partners. The award truly reflects all of the efforts we have made to provide over 200 global clients and partners with high-quality and best-in-class service to accelerate and transform biologics development from concept to commercialization. We strive to enable WuXi Biologics to become the most comprehensive capability and technology platform in the fast growing field of biologics to benefit patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics, a Hong Kong-listed company, is the only open-access biologics technology platform in the world offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and value proposition to our global clients. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

