WuXi STA Announces to Build a New R&D Center in Shanghai

Over the years, WuXi STA has established an industry leading process development platform with over 1,000 scientists and five sites located in China and the United States. WuXi STA's Jinshan site currently focuses on manufacturing innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and advanced intermediates from kilo to metric ton scale. The site has been approved by multiple international regulatory agencies including US FDA.

The new R&D center is located next to the existing Jinshan drug substance manufacturing site. It will add more than 30,000 square meters of laboratory space and 500 scientists. Upon completion, the new Jinshan campus will be able to offer integrated one-site solution for partners to push forward innovative APIs and advanced intermediates through preclinical and clinical development to global commercial launch. The new campus will also offer the access to many industry-leading technology platforms such as flow chemistry, biocatalysis, and high potency, from laboratory to commercial scale.

Shanghai Jinshan District has enjoyed sustained economic growth in recent years via its strategic focus on "smart manufacturing" and has attracted many biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies including WuXi STA. "This new R&D center in Caojing Town, Jinshan is a result of the long term 'win-win' collaboration between Jinshan government and WuXi STA. The project will further strengthen the life science industry ecosystem in Jinshan District," said Mr. Quanquan Zhang, Vice Governor of Jinshan.

"The new R&D center is a reflection of our commitment to better serving our customers worldwide and supporting the growth of local economy as well as the biopharmaceutical ecosystem in Jinshan," said Dr. Minzhang Chen, CEO of WuXi STA. "As we continuously strengthen the capability and capacity of our platform, we will enable more global partners to shorten the time and lower the cost of new drug development, and improve lives of people around the world."

The signing ceremony held in Jinshan was attended by Mr. Jian Liu (member of Standing Committee, Vice Governor of Jinshan), Mr. Quanquan Zhang (member of Standing Committee, Vice Governor of Jinshan), Mr. Huapin Luo (Secretary of Caojing Town Committee of the CPC), Ms. Liying Qian(Vice Secretary of Caojing Town Committee of the CPC, Mayor of Caojing Town), Dr. Minzhang Chen (Chief Executive Officer of WuXi STA), Mr. Feng Zhang(Vice President of WuXi STA) as well as other local government officials and STA management team members.

About WuXi STA

STA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec (WuXi STA), is a leading pharmaceutical development and manufacturing capability and technology platform company serving the life science industry, with operations in China and the United States. As a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), WuXi STA offers our worldwide partners efficient, flexible and high-quality solutions for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms. For more information, please visit http://www.STApharma.com

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company with global operations. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec provides a broad and integrated portfolio of services to help our worldwide customers and partners shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of drug and medical device R&D through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With its industry-leading capabilities such as small molecule R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, and medical device testing, WuXi platform is enabling nearly 3,000 innovative collaborators from more than 30 countries to bring innovative healthcare products to patients, and to fulfill WuXi's dream that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit http://www.wuxiapptec.com

