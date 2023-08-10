WuXi XDC and Boostimmune Sign MOU for Integrated Services

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC, a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) focused on the ADC and broader bioconjugate market, and Boostimmune, a biotech company dedicated to developing next-generation anti-cancer therapies modulating the tumor immune microenvironment and ADCs to novel targets, today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for comprehensive, integrated discovery services for Boostimmune's pipeline.

Under the collaboration, Boostimmune will have access to WuXi XDC's fully integrated, one-stop bioconjugate platform and extensive expertise in industry-leading discovery capabilities, with WuXi XDC providing end-to-end services to support Boostimmune's discovery of novel bioconjugates.

Dr. Gwanghee Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Boostimmune, commented, "Boostimmune is focused on answering urgent unmet clinical needs and dedicated to providing patients around the world with high-quality, innovative therapies. Accessing WuXi XDC's leading bioconjugate platform and in-depth industry know-how will afford exciting opportunities for us to explore novel ADCs and other bioconjugates that could become transformative therapeutics."

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, commented, "We look forward to supporting Boostimmune with our state-of-the-art conjugation technologies and high-quality services. Our fully integrated, one-stop platform will accelerate the ADC discovery timeline and enable Boostimmune to advance its innovative pipeline. As a global CRDMO, we aim to continually enhance our platform and help propel the growth of the bioconjugate industry for the benefit of patients worldwide."

About Boostimmune

Boostimmune is a biotech company developing innovative, first-in-class antibody-based therapies to address unmet needs in oncology. Its pipeline projects consist of naked monoclonal antibodies to modulate the tumor immune microenvironment, ADCs to novel targets with potential patient selection biomarkers and an ISAC (Immune Stimulator Antibody Conjugate) directly targeting immunosuppressive myeloid cells. Boostimmune was co-founded in 2021 by a world-class pioneering immunologist, Professor Tadatsugu Taniguchi at the University of Tokyo, who originally identified Interferon beta, Interleukin-2, and Interferon regulatory factors (IRFs).

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC is a leading global CRDMO focused on the ADC and broader bioconjugate market. It is a joint venture between WuXi Biologics and WuXi STA, providing end-to-end contract research, development and manufacturing services for bioconjugates, including antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Its services cover antibodies and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. WuXi XDC has been successful in bringing multiple ADC projects to the Investigational New Drug(IND) filing stage in 15 months or less, nearly cutting in half the traditional development timeline. As of May 2023, 102 on-going integrated projects are under development at WuXi XDC, including 44 post-IND bioconjugate projects, among which 14 projects are in phase II/III.

For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: https://www.wuxibiologics.com/services-solutions/#XDC.

