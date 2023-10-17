WuXi XDC and HKSTP Join Forces to Promote Development of Bioconjugate Drug Industry in Hong Kong

  • Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTPC) and WuXi XDC signed a cooperation framework agreement to jointly promote the establishment of a contract research, development and manufacturing organization(CRDMO) value chain in Hong Kong.
  • HKSTP Park companies will leverage WuXi XDC's one-stop service platform to develop ADC and other bioconjugates.
  • WuXi XDC will support the development of the bioconjugation industry in Hong Kong by providing consultation and training to local enterprises.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC, a leading global Contract, Research, Development, Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) focused on the ADC and broader bioconjugate market, and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), signed a collaboration agreement to jointly advance the establishment of a CRDMO value chain in Hong Kong.

The partnership will drive the development of ADC and other bioconjugates in Hong Kong leveraging WuXi XDC's comprehensive services and capabilities. With the aim of boosting the biotechnology ecosystem in Hong Kong, both parties will enhance collaborations among industry, academic and research institutions.

HKSTP Park companies will have access to WuXi XDC's integrated, one-stop bioconjugate platform for drug discovery, development, and analytical services. WuXi XDC will provide consultation and training to Hong Kong biotechnology companies and research institutions, accelerating the translation of the scientific research results into market-ready products.

HKSTPC and WuXi XDC will deepen the collaborations by sharing resources and organizing engagement activities. A roadmap will be set out for propelling the establishment of a CRDMO value chain in Hong Kong, which will in turn speed up the drug development process and shorten the time to market.

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with HKSTP in supporting local biotech companies with our one-stop platform, leading industry know-how and high-quality services. Hong Kong Science Park is a hotbed for biotechnology with innovation capabilities. We look forward to cementing our partnership with HKSTP, enabling the development of the bioconjugate industry and benefiting patients worldwide."

Mr. Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said, "As the largest technology research and development (R&D) base and incubator in Hong Kong, HKSTPC offers integrated state-of-the-art infrastructure and supporting services to the I&T ecosystem. We are excited to work with WuXi XDC to facilitate companies in terms of technology transfer and market expansion. By leveraging the strengths of both sides, we look forward to further enhancing the biotechnology ecosystem, paving the way for Hong Kong's development into an international innovation and technology hub."

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC is a leading global CRDMO focused on the ADC and broader bioconjugate market. It is a joint venture between WuXi Biologics and WuXi STA, providing end-to-end contract research, development and manufacturing services for bioconjugates, including antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. WuXi XDC has been successful in bringing multiple ADC projects to the Investigational New Drug (IND) filing stage in 15 months or less, nearly cutting in half the traditional development timeline. As of June 2023, 110 on-going integrated projects are under development at WuXi XDC, including 47 post-IND bioconjugate projects, among which 16 projects are in phase II/III. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: www.wuxixdc.com

