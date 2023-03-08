WuXi XDC Congratulates EDDC on FDA Clearance of IND Application for First Made-in-Singapore Antibody-Drug Conjugate

SHANGHAI, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC ("XDC"), a leading global CRDMO company dedicated to end-to-end bioconjugate services, congratulates its partner, the Experimental Drug Development Centre (EDDC), Singapore's national drug discovery and development platform hosted by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), and its collaborators on clearance by the U.S. FDA for EBC-129 to begin its first-in-human trial in patients with solid tumors. EBC-129 is the first made-in-Singapore antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

With the employment of WuXi XDC's proprietary integrated technology platforms, all of the CMC studies for EBC-129's Investigational New Drug (IND) application were completed effectively and at the highest level of quality. The partnership between EDDC and WuXi XDC demonstrates how collaborative science can translate research into promising therapeutic candidates when enabled by CRDMOs.

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, commented, "Congratulations to EDDC and its collaborators on reaching this exciting milestone. We are honored to enable innovative partners such as EDDC in advancing ADCs from research to clinical trials through WuXi XDC's integrated and open-access bioconjugate technology platform. We wish the program great success for the future benefit of patients worldwide."

WuXi XDC, a joint venture between WuXi Biologics and WuXi STA, provides end-to-end contract research, development and manufacturing services for bioconjugates, including antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company's services cover antibodies and other biologics, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugated drug substance and drug product. WuXi XDC has been successful in bringing multiple ADC projects to the Investigational New Drug (IND) filing stage in 15 months or less, nearly cutting in half the traditional development timeline. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: https://www.wuxibiologics.com/services-solutions/#XDC.

