WuXi XDC Named the Winner of "Best CDMO" and "Best CRO" at 2025 World ADC Awards

SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. ("WuXi XDC", stock code: 2268.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) focused on the bioconjugate industry, today announced that it has been named the winner of "Best CDMO" for the third consecutive year and the winner of "Best CRO" at 2025 World ADC Awards. In this year's World ADC Awards, WuXi XDC was the only service company to win two honors. The awards recognize WuXi XDC's excellence in delivering end-to-end, one-stop CRDMO service and innovative research capability, while affirming its leading position in the global bioconjugates industry. Its consistent accolades underscore the company's professional capabilities and comprehensive strength in driving technological innovation, empowering global customers, and leading industry development.

As one of the most influential annual awards in the global ADC sector, the World ADC Awards honor companies, teams and innovations that have made outstanding contributions to the field. This year's World ADC Conference brought together global experts, scholars, and industry leaders to discuss cutting-edge trends, showcase key technologies, and focus on the full lifecycle progress of ADC and XDC, from R&D stage to commercialization, as well as the latest breakthroughs in bioconjugate drugs.

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, stated, "We are deeply honored and encouraged to be named the winner of 'Best CDMO' for the third time and the winner of 'Best CRO' for the first time. The honors represent high recognition from the global industry and our customers, and serve as a milestone in our team's unwavering pursuit of innovation and excellence. The awards signify our continuous breakthroughs in the ADC field and embodies the deep trust and expectations of our customers. Looking ahead, WuXi XDC will deliver even more exceptional services to empower global customers in accelerating the development of innovative therapies, and create greater value for industry advancement and patient well-being."

As an industry-leading CRDMO in bioconjugates, WuXi XDC has earned an excellent reputation for its profound technical expertise, extensive experience in solving complex process challenges, and one-stop full-lifecycle services covering research, development, and manufacturing. With the innovative development of the bioconjugates industry, the company continues to empower customers to conduct diverse R&D activities, with a focus on exploring cutting-edge areas such as bispecific ADCs, dual-payload ADCs, RDCs, AOC, DAC, APC, etc. WuXi XDC has successfully delivered multiple complex bioconjugate projects to our global customers.

To further accelerate the development and manufacturing of bioconjugate drugs, the company has developed proprietary technologies, including the WuXiDARx™ technology platform, X-LinC technology, as well as WuXiTecan-1 and WuXiTecan-2 payload linker technologies. The WuXiDARx™ technology platform enables efficient conjugation without the need for antibody engineering through innovative conjugation strategies and process optimization, significantly streamlining ADC development, enhancing efficiency, and reducing manufacturing costs. X-LinC, as an innovative thiol-reactive linker technology, demonstrates superior advantages in plasma stability, reaction kinetics, and technical compatibility. Meanwhile, WuXiTecan-1 and WuXiTecan-2 technologies demonstrate potent tumor suppression and safety.

By integrating cutting-edge technologies and global teams of experts, WuXi XDC ensures seamless interdisciplinary collaboration throughout the ADCs/XDCs development process, minimizing risks and maximizing efficiency to facilitate the smooth and rapid progression of projects. WuXi XDC has successfully supported global customers in advancing ADCs/XDCs from the DNA stage to IND applications within 15 months, and assisted customers in efficiently completing the transition from late-stage development to BLA within 24 to 36 months.

Furthermore, guided by its "Global Dual-Sourcing" strategy, WuXi XDC has achieved one-stop manufacturing at its Wuxi site within a single campus, leveraging a centralized quality assurance system to ensure batch-to-batch consistency and reliability of products. Meanwhile, the company's Singapore site has achieved mechanical completion and is expected to achieve GMP release in the first half of 2026, aiming to meet customers' diverse supply chain needs.

According to its 2025 interim financial report, WuXi XDC's global customer base has been expanded to 563, and we have supported our customers in submitting nearly 100 IND applications cumulatively. Notably, 13 out of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies (*ranked by 2024 revenue) have partnered with us in various stages of projects. By revenue, WuXi XDC currently holds over 22% market share globally, maintaining its leadership in the bioconjugate drug CRDMO sector.

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. (stock code: 2268.HK) is a globally recognized contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) specializing in bioconjugates. The company offers a wide range of innovative conjugation and payload-linker technologies to facilitate the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Focused on early-stage research and development of ADCs and other bioconjugates, WuXi XDC offers comprehensive one-stop services from preclinical to commercial manufacturing. Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: www.wuxixdc.com

WuXi XDC Contacts

Investor: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

BD: [email protected]

SOURCE WuXi XDC