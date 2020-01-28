WV Governor Jim Justice and Liberty U. President Jerry Falwell, Jr.: To protect traditional values, VA counties welcome to join WV

MARTINSBURG, W.Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a press conference in Martinsburg, West Virginia today, Governor Jim Justice and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. addressed the growing calls for Virginia counties to join West Virginia as state leaders propose radical measures that infringe on the liberties of Virginians, including the right to keep and bear arms.

The two conservative leaders, who are both outspoken supporters of President Trump, believe that these actions and policy proposals pose a threat to traditional values held by citizens throughout Virginia and West Virginia. The calls are reflected in a resolution that is currently gaining support in the West Virginia Legislature as some Virginia counties are considering such a move; petitions have also been circulating online in recent weeks. Citizens are encouraged to work with their city council or county supervisor to sign and collect petitions and put this on the ballot for a vote.

"I'd like to welcome everyone, everywhere to come to West Virginia and experience all the freedom and beauty our state has to offer," Gov. Justice said during the event at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College. "I have always said that West Virginia is one of the world's best-kept secrets, and I truly mean it. Our invitation is open to everyone," Gov. Justice continued. "It's an opportunity to live in paradise against the backdrop of the most beautiful mountains, the most pristine air and water, and surrounded by loving, appreciative, hardworking people. We have thousands of good paying, high quality jobs just waiting to be filled. We have beautiful cities and communities, great opportunities to start and grow a business, four breathtaking seasons, and we're a stone's throw from two-thirds of the country's population. Our state supports personal freedom and we value the second amendment and the rights of the unborn. Come join us. You will never regret it."



President Falwell added, "While Governor Justice and I have always shared great pride for our states, what's happening in Virginia right now is a tragedy in the making. Democrat leaders in Richmond, through their elitism and radicalism, have left a nearly unrecognizable state in their wake, and they are using their power to strip away the God-given rights held by every person in the state, despite their due protections under the U.S. Constitution. Count me in on this push for counties to leave Virginia. If the groundswell of support grows for counties to leave, what's also certain is that they will be joining the Mountain State miracle that Governor Jim Justice has engineered with the help of his good friend, President Donald Trump."

After the conclusion of the press conference, a video will be available here: Governor Justice's Facebook and Jerry Falwell's Facebook.

President Falwell's remarks at the press conference can be viewed here: https://twitter.com/JerryFalwellJr/status/1222238207468822530?s=20

https://twitter.com/JerryFalwellJr/status/1222238547505307649?s=20

