WV Senator Plymale Appointed to Federal Communications Commission Committee

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime West Virginia Senator Robert H. (Bob) Plymale was recently appointed to the Federal Communications Commission Intergovernmental Advisory Committee (IAC) on telecommunications by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. The appointments were announced by the federal government on August 13th.

The IAC is comprised of 30 elected and appointed officials of municipal, county, state, and Tribal governments and provides guidance, expertise, and recommendations to the FCC on a range of telecommunication, including increasing deployment and adoption of broadband services, strengthening public safety communications infrastructure and emergency response capabilities, and other issues important to local, state, and Tribal governments.

"Enhancing broadband access and bringing stronger telecommunication avenues to our region has always been a focus of mine. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, broadband access has become even more critical for businesses, families, and educators. I am honored to serve on this FCC committee and look forward to positive engagement," said Senator Plymale.

Senator Plymale is the only West Virginian appointed to this national body and only one of five state legislative representatives on the panel. Bob is the Associate Vice President for Economic Development for Marshall University Research Corporation (MURC), the Chief Operating Officer of the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) and the Chief Operating Officer of the Appalachian Transportation Institute. He is also a member of the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council.

