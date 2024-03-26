WVU Medicine Joins Interwell Health Network to Bring Value-Based Kidney Care to West Virginia

Interwell Provider Network Includes 1,800 Nephrologists Nationwide Committed to Population Health

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WVU Medicine announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Interwell Health with the goal of improving the care of patients with kidney disease.

Interwell contracts with regional and national payers in value-based agreements, partnering with physicians to improve the health of their patients while lowering the total cost of care. WVU Medicine nephrologists will join the Interwell network and implement its population health approach to kidney care.

"We are thrilled to welcome this leading group of nephrologists at WVU Medicine to our network and to our mission to reimagine kidney care," Terry Ketchersid, M.D., M.B.A., senior vice president at Interwell Health, said. "We are committed to supporting our provider partners with resources that have demonstrated improved outcomes for people living with chronic kidney disease."

The company's holistic care team includes nurses, dietitians, social workers, and care coordinators that support and educate patients between doctor visits to help slow disease progression. Its predictive models identify patients most at-risk of progression and hospitalizations, while a specialized care team conducts rapid outreach post-discharge to avoid readmissions.

"This partnership with Interwell opens the door to better care for our patients," Rebecca Schmidt, D.O., WVU Medicine nephrologist said. "By approaching kidney disease from a population health perspective, we can use machine learning and other technologies to examine the progression of disease and use that data to implement more effective treatment plans. We understand that progress cannot happen in a vacuum, and Interwell presents the opportunity to collaborate with others on best practices and use this collaboration to help better the lives of West Virginia patients with kidney disease."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia has the highest mortality rate in the nation for people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The Interwell Provider Network now exceeds 1,800 nephrologists across the U.S. and Puerto Rico who are aligned with its mission to reimagine kidney care and help people with CKD live healthier lives. The company supports 125,000 patients in value-based care agreements with private payers and the government.

About Interwell Health

Interwell Health is a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare – with the expertise, compassion, and vision to set the standard for the industry and help patients live their best lives. The company is differentiated by its ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better quality of life for patients, reduce the total cost of care for payer partners, and provide the resources physicians need to thrive in a value-based world – all at scale. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com.

About WVU Medicine:

The West Virginia University Health System, which operates under the brand WVU Medicine, is West Virginia's largest health system and the state's largest employer with more than 3,000 licensed beds, 4,000 providers, approximately 30,000 employees, and more than $5 billion in total operating revenues. The Health System is comprised of 21 hospitals – including J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, a 700-bed academic medical center, and the 150-bed WVU Medicine Children's Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia – and five institutes. To learn more, visit WVUMedicine.org.

