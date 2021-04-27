WVU Medicine Scales Olive's AI Workforce

U.S.A., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Olive , the company delivering innovation to healthcare through artificial intelligence (AI), announced that West Virginia University Health System, West Virginia's largest private employer, is extending its use of Olive's fast-growing AI workforce to solve some of the health systems' biggest administrative challenges.

The Health System, which operates under the brand WVU Medicine, began its relationship with Olive in early 2020 with Olive automating back office claims management. Based on the extraordinary success achieved in tackling claim status burdens, WVU Medicine is expanding its use of Olive to an enterprise-wide automation program.

Olive's AI workforce will be scaled through an AlphaSite – an AI command center that will enable WVU Medicine to scale AI resources rapidly and efficiently across the enterprise. The automation software will support critical labor- and data-intensive administrative tasks in key areas throughout the system such as insurance verification and prior authorization. By optimizing these processes, WVU Medicine is looking to bring efficiencies and enable administrative staff to focus on tasks that require a more human touch.

"WVU Medicine's mission is to improve the health of West Virginians and all we serve through excellence in patient care, research, and education. With Olive, we are in a prime position to streamline some of our administrative processes, and to lead the charge on technological innovation," said Jim Venturella, CIO of WVU Medicine. "This important technology will be pivotal in helping us redistribute valuable time and resources across our organization."

In addition to alleviating administrative burden on WVU Medicine's staff and driving meaningful ROI to support patient care, Olive recently announced that its AI workforce is in place at more than 675 hospitals in 42 U.S. states, including 20 of the top 100 U.S. health systems.

"Health systems across the country are increasingly turning to innovative, AI-powered solutions to streamline burdensome administrative processes and deliver mission-critical ROI," said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. "Silicon Valley is no longer the sole nexus of technology leadership -- cities like Columbus, Ohio, and Morgantown in WVU's backyard, are becoming hubs for innovation. Together we're building the Internet of Healthcare to connect our health system, deliver better patient outcomes and create jobs across the country."

To learn more about Olive, visit www.oliveai.com .

About Olive

Olive's AI workforce is built to fix our broken healthcare system by addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues — delivering hospitals and health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is designed to drive connections, shining a new light on the broken healthcare processes that stand between providers delivering patient care and payers. She uses AI to reveal life-changing insights that make healthcare more efficient, affordable and effective. Olive's vision is to unleash a trillion dollars of hidden potential within healthcare by connecting its disconnected systems. Olive is improving healthcare operations today, so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. Learn more about Olive here .

About WVU Medicine

The West Virginia University Health System, West Virginia's largest health system and largest private employer, is comprised of 16 hospitals – its flagship hospital, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, including its Fairmont Medical Center campus in Fairmont; Barnesville Hospital in Barnesville, Ohio; Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg; Braxton County Memorial Hospital in Gassaway; Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg; Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz, Ohio; Jackson General Hospital in Ripley; Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson; Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser; Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale; St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon; Summersville Regional Medical Center in Summersville; Uniontown Hospital in Uniontown, Pennsylvania; United Hospital Center in Bridgeport; Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville; and Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling. It also provides management services to Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Maryland, and Princeton Community Hospital in Princeton. The WVU Health System also includes five institutes – the WVU Cancer Institute, the WVU Critical Care and Trauma Institute, the WVU Eye Institute, the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, and the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute. For more information, visit WVUMedicine.org .

