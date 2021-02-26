WW Appoints Doctor Adam Kaufman as Senior Vice President of Healthcare and Diabetes

"WW Health Solutions continues to be a key strategic growth lever for our business and we will now also focus on the broader healthcare market as well as diabetes as a core WW consumer offering," said Nick Hotchkin, WW Chief Operating Officer. "We are thrilled to have Adam join the team. In addition to his deep expertise in diabetes, he has unique experience in applying technology to improvements in healthcare services."

Adam comes to WW from DTxL - Boston Consulting Group's and Abundant Venture Partners' joint venture - where he led its launch as a leader in digital therapeutics. Prior to that, Adam spent five years at Canary Health where he oversaw the launch of a new online business offering and mobile technology enabled healthcare services. Prior to Canary Health, Adam served in leadership roles at healthcare institutions including DPS Health where he was President & CEO and at dLife where he was General Manager and Executive Vice President.

"I am excited to join the WW team to lead these important growth initiatives and extend support through the healthcare ecosystem," said Adam Kaufman. "In the U.S. alone, more than 30 million people are living with diabetes. Despite the high correlation between obesity and Type 2 diabetes, the population is under-represented within the WW community. I am looking forward to applying my experience and knowledge to further scale our impact and advancing our relationships with employers, providers, payors and physicians."

About WW International, Inc.

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, our purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

About WW Health Solutions

WW Health Solutions partners with employers, payors and health providers to implement wellness and weight management tools. WW Health Solutions aims to propel happier, healthier, more productive workplaces and make wellness more accessible. WW Health Solutions supports partners, including Fortune 500 companies, that span industries such as healthcare, government, education and manufacturing.

