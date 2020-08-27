WW Collaborates with Amazon For the Launch of Amazon Halo, Amazon's New Service Dedicated to Helping Customers Improve Their Personal Health and Wellness

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program, announced today that it has collaborated with Amazon for the launch of Amazon Halo , a health and wellness membership and wearable device that uses technology to provide personal wellness insights. The collaboration cements WW as a brand on the forefront of tech innovation, and underscores the shared commitment of each company to help members build habits to live healthier lives.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Amazon and offer our science-backed wellness insights to a wide-reaching audience through Amazon Halo's forward-looking technology," said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO of WW. "The shared vision to provide customers access to this vital information and a more comprehensive understanding of wellness right at their fingertips is powerful. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Amazon and elevating our joint ambition to impact the health of our members."

The Amazon collaboration will provide consumers with the latest in personal health and wellness technology, demonstrating our shared commitment to offering consumers science-backed, cutting edge tools. To enhance what already exists within WW's tech-enabled ecosystem, Amazon Halo will provide the Body feature, which allows members to get a highly accurate measurement of their body composition from the comfort and privacy of their own home. This tool, when used in conjunction with weight measurement, provides a more comprehensive understanding of overall health and wellness.

In addition to the Body feature, Amazon Halo members will have access to Labs, one-to-four week challenges or experiments within the Amazon Halo app that help members discover the healthy habits that work best for them. Labs include audio and video content that dive into wellness pillars such as activity, nutrition, sleep and more. At launch, members will be able to use more than a dozen labs provided by WW, bringing Amazon Halo members WW's behavioral science-backed recommendations. For example, members can try building a healthier sandwich, connecting with a loved one to reduce stress and putting movement on the calendar.

"We are delighted to offer Amazon Halo members labs from the behavior change experts at WW and the opportunity for WW members to use their Amazon Halo to earn FitPoints," said Melissa Cha, Vice President, Amazon Halo. "WW is a long-time leader in combining science-backed approaches to wellness with innovative, accessible technology. We are excited to work with WW to continue developing new, more comprehensive ways for customers to improve their health. Our work piloting the Body feature with WW members was a great first step to understanding how this new metric helps customers on their wellness journey and we look forward to many more such collaborations."

Additionally, as part of the collaboration with Amazon Halo, WW members have the option to link their Amazon Halo and WW accounts to share activity data from Halo, which WW will convert to FitPoints.

WW will soon announce a variety of promotional offers. You can visit http://ww.com/us/amazon to learn more about Amazon Halo and WW.

About WW International, Inc.

WW – Weight Watchers reimagined – is a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging tech-enabled experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program of healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. Leveraging more than five decades of experience in building inspired communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to democratize wellness and to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

About Amazon, Inc.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

