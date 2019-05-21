WW Establishes Technology Hub in Toronto

TORONTO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WW (NASDAQ: WW) – the new Weight Watchers – announced a new technology hub that will be launched in Toronto to expand the Company's team working on the digital WW experience for its members. WW hired Don Kittle, Vice President, Engineering, previously with LoyaltyOne, Postmedia, Kijiji and Virgin Mobile, as its first Technology team member in Toronto. Kittle is building a team of engineering and data science talent to continue the technology transformation and personalization efforts underway.

"The WW experience is enabled by technology – both for our individual members as they live the program every day and for our business and government clients as they offer the program to their employees," said Michael Lysaght, Chief Technology Officer, WW. "Toronto has become a world-class location for top technology talent and is an incredibly diverse and livable city. This new hub is a significant step forward in our ongoing technology transformation."

"Toronto continues to attract the best and brightest in technology talent with its growing, dynamic tech sector. I'm looking forward to building our team in downtown Toronto to complement the cutting-edge work underway in our New York and San Francisco offices," said Kittle, who recently joined WW, bringing deep product knowledge and technology experience in development, operations and program management. "We're looking for great people who want to use modern technologies and a customer-obsessed approach to build a world-class experience that has a meaningful impact on people's lives and the world at large."

The team in Toronto will work collaboratively with the WW Product and Technology teams in New York and San Francisco, including designers, engineers, product managers, data scientists and researchers, on ways to personalize the WW experience.

WW is continuously innovating and enhancing all the ways it integrates into its members' lives. The digital experience on the highly-rated WW app and the in-person experience at WW Studio locations provide the tools, information and inspiration to help people build sustainable habits and achieve their goals.

The WW program works because it's grounded in science, enabled by technology and powered by community. It is more effective and livable than ever, having been ranked #1 in "Best for Weight Loss" for the ninth year in a row by health experts in the 2019 Best Diets rankings released by U.S. News & World Report. Recently, the WW app won a Webby Award and People's Voice Webby Award in the "Apps, Mobile, and Voice: Best Practices" category.

