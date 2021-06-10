WW Honors Local Leaders Around the World Dedicated to the Advancement and Wellness of Underrepresented Communities

Every community deserves resources for healthy living - and WW knows first-hand the power of community to support and uplift each other - but the staggering reality is that not every community has equal access, and this was only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In North America, in acknowledgement of the stark health and funding inequities caused in part by systemic racism, the inaugural year of the award specifically spotlights leaders dedicated to the advancement of wellness in Black, Indigenous and communities of color. For instance, communities of color are three times less likely than white communities to have access to parks, walking paths, and green spaces 1 , and Black and Hispanic adults are twice as likely to experience food insecurity as white adults 2 . When it comes to funding and support, only 10 percent of grant dollars go to people of color 3 — a figure the Wellness Impact Award seeks to influence.

More than 400 organizations were nominated, representing wellness issues from fighting food insecurity to advocating for access to nature. Of those, six organizations across North America and seven organizations globally were selected to each receive a $15,000 grant awarded by WW to support their mission.

"Our goal with this award is to raise awareness of the root causes of wellness inequities by highlighting community-led solutions and amplifying the reach of local changemakers," said Gail Tifford, Chief Brand Officer, WW. "We had so many powerful submissions and we're so proud to honor those that are taking a stand to democratize and reimagine what wellness looks like for their communities."

The North American grant winners are:

Esperanza Community Farms , which ensures low-income farm-working families have access to fresh, pesticide-free, culturally preferred fruits and vegetables and helps give marginalized voices the crucial tools to fight for food justice within their communities.

Backyard Basecamp , which helps young people establish a connection with, and feel confident in, the outdoors by creating safe outdoor spaces and through educational nature programs.

Black Girls Do Bike , which works to ensure everyone — especially girls and women of color — has the ability to enjoy the freedom, empowerment, and positive effects of cycling, while breaking down systemic barriers to cycling.

EatWell Exchange , which increases accessibility and offers credible nutrition education with a focus on culture through community gardens and culinary programs.

Soul Trak Outdoors , which is on a mission to empower outdoor advocates by engaging disenfranchised communities through recreation, service, and leadership in nature — while amplifying the voices of diverse leaders.

Restoration and Empowerment for Social Transition (REST) Centres , which help provide access to safe and affordable housing for youth experiencing homelessness whose income may not be reliable.

In the global markets, the winning organizations focused on the root causes of health inequities, including sustained access to food and mental health resources. The global grant winners are:

Cheesy Waffles Project (UK), which supports all people, including people with learning disabilities, have access to safe, supportive activities and opportunities in life to help promote the learning of new skills, try new activities, visit new places and most importantly have fun.

Cop'1 (FR), which students in need by mobilizing local volunteers to organize weekly, free distribution of food and basic necessities.

Generation Pep (SE), which gives young people the opportunity to establish active and healthy lives by changing the culture around physical activity and eating habits.

Vincent de Paul Belgium (BE), which addresses all aspects of poverty, including housing, food, and education, with a network of 300 local associations through the lenses of dignity and holistic health.

Stichting MIND (NL), which fights for everyone struggling with mental health by promoting understanding of mental health, providing support and improving healthcare.

Community Friends (AU), which supports people experiencing homelessness as well as those at-risk for homelessness by providing food, clothing, housing, and health services.

The Mums Clique (NZ), which ensures that no mother ever feels alone while navigating parenthood, by offering free or low-cost programming and essential products, as well as an emphasis on fostering community and friendships.

In addition to the grant, winners will have the opportunity to take part in a variety of WW campaigns and initiatives. They will also receive free WW memberships and inclusion as a charity option in WW's member loyalty program, in partnership with its foundation, WW Good , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Each of the winners will also have exposure to WW leadership and experts, WW's millions of members, and spotlight features to engage WW's community on their causes.

Award finalists — Black Girls Cook, Free Black Therapy, Asian Americans for Housing and Environmental Justice, Pride ROC, Feed Black Futures, Shelley Cares Foundation and the WISH Drop-In Centre — will also receive funding opportunities and spotlights among the WW community. Beyond recognizing the finalists, the inaugural Wellness Impact Award inspired WW to create an alumni community of applicants that will have the opportunity to participate in knowledge sharing sessions, expert seminars, and networking.

The award jury selection process included the WW Wellness Impact Committee, a group of diverse WW employees that spans levels and areas of the organization, and the broader WW community, inclusive of both members and non-members.

