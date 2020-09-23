WW Introduces Ciara as New Global Ambassador

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), announced that Ciara - Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer and songwriter - is the company's newest global ambassador. In this role, Ciara will share her wellness journey as a new mother of three to help educate others on how to care for themselves and inspire them to live a healthier lifestyle.

"After recently having my third child my life is more hectic than ever, and I know that I have to care for myself first, so that I can take care of everyone else," said Ciara. "I'm committed to setting a positive example for my children and to me, that means still eating the foods I love while making healthier choices. I'm just getting started, but I'm determined and I feel great!"

Ciara is eager to follow WW for a more realistic, balanced program for her life and looks forward to inspiring others to do the same. With the ongoing health crisis, there's never been a more important time to take care of yourself and Ciara wants to help people take their health into their own hands.

"Ciara has an extraordinary ability to motivate others through her experiences and wellness journey on WW," said Mindy Grossman, WW CEO and President. "Her commitment to herself and her passion to make an impact is inspiring and I look forward to watching her journey unfold."

Ciara is working with a WW coach and using the WW app to follow the program. Access to the WW app is included with all subscription-based memberships on the myWW® program. The program is the company's most customized and flexible ever, rooted in WW's scientifically proven approach to weight loss and nutrition and grounded in the SmartPoints® system and ZeroPoint™ foods. WW remains a category leader, having been ranked for a decade as #1 "Best for Weight Loss" by health experts in U.S. News & World Report's Best Diets rankings.

