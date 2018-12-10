WW Introduces Kate Hudson as New Global Ambassador

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WW (NASDAQ: WTW) announced that Kate Hudson – actress, entrepreneur and co-founder of Fabletics – is the company's newest global ambassador. She will appear alongside Oprah Winfrey and an international community of WW members in the company's global integrated campaign - "For Every Body." As a WW member and global ambassador, Hudson will share her wellness journey, encouraging people to share their own reasons for getting healthy in 2019.

"For Every Body" is based on the insight that everyone has their own reason to get healthy and what makes the most meaningful impact along the journey is everything you gain. The campaign reflects WW's strategic evolution to build on its leading position in weight management and deliver a more holistic platform for health and wellness.

"Our members are the heart of our brand. It's inspiring to hear their real life stories and the reasons they want to get healthy – what they call #MyWhy," said Gail Tifford, Chief Brand Officer, WW. "What's interesting is that we've found many of these 'whys' are universal. Whether you want to get healthy for your children or for yourself, whether you want to feel confident in a wedding dress or feel empowered on the first day of a new job, WW is Wellness that Works. For Every Body. And that's the premise of our campaign."

The campaign launches at a time when 90% of adults globally say that improving their physical, mental, and emotional health is one of their goals for 2019, according to a new WW Global Wellness Survey*.

"I'm incredibly excited to be a new ambassador for WW and I really believe in the company's mission to make health and wellness accessible for all," said Hudson. "The aspect I love most about WW is the community because I know that community is so essential to wellness. To have people you can connect and relate to, as well as people who inspire you, is so important when you're focused on living your best life."

"I've had a better life since being a part of the WW family," said Winfrey. "It's a constant decision to remain healthy and strong and vibrant. I have a real appreciation for every day when I wake up with a healthy mind and a healthy body."

"WW aims to be world's partner in wellness: a program designed for everybody and committed to helping millions adopt healthy habits," said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO, WW. "We're so thrilled to have Kate join us. She carries such a powerful influence that will help us bring our mission to life across the globe, inspiring others to join our community and be their best selves."

WW continues to enhance the member experience with a vision to create a wellness ecosystem. The company recently launched a new partnership with Aaptiv, a leading provider of premium digital fitness content with the number one audio fitness app. That's in addition to a partnership with Headspace, a global leader in meditation and mindfulness, to deliver curated content within the WW app. WW also strengthened its community-building features within the app through the launch of Connect Groups, which helps people find other members like them. Groups are based on Food, Life Stage, Wellness Journey, Activity, Mindset and Hobbies.

When people sign up for WW Freestyle™, the most effective and livable program in the company's history, they will have access to these new digital enhancements as well as behavior change expertise that spans across food, activity, and mindset.

The "For Every Body" campaign will launch globally on Dec. 26 and Hudson as part of a multi-year agreement with WW will be featured prominently in marketing materials across all WW global markets.

For more information, visit ww.com and stay inspired with WW @ww. Use #MyWhy to share your wellness journey and follow along with others.

*Notes to Editors

Survey Methodology: The WW Global Wellness Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 10,007 nationally representative adults, ages 18+, in 11 markets: U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Brazil and Benelux. Full survey breakdown available upon request.

About WW

WW is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a positive mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

Brooke Theiss

Brooke.Theiss@weightwatchers.com

347-463-8239

SOURCE WW