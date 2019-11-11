WW Introduces myWW™: Groundbreaking New Program Is Most Customized And Flexible Ever

WW understands that when it comes to losing weight, everyone's needs and eating patterns are different, and what works for one person may not work as well for another. New members take an evidence-based personal assessment that matches them to a plan that works best for them.

"As the world's leading weight-loss program and partner in wellness, we inspire healthy habits for real life—and everyone is different," said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO, WW. "We are constantly listening to our community, and we know they want a more customized approach to weight loss. With our new myWW program, we help you find the weight-loss approach that fits your life."

The new myWW program is comprised of three options, all of which are rooted in WW's award-winning and scientifically proven approach to weight loss and nutrition, grounded in the SmartPoints® system and ZeroPoint™ foods.2 As always, no foods are off-limits on myWW.

Green guides people towards 100+ ZeroPoint foods, with the largest SmartPoints Budget to spend on other foods they love.

Blue is based on 200+ ZeroPoint foods to build meals around, with a smaller SmartPoints Budget. Current WW members will recognize this plan as WW Freestyle ® .

Purple is comprised of 300+ ZeroPoint foods and a more modest SmartPoints Budget.

Each plan also provides customized recipes and content, activity recommendations, and mindset skills that are science-based, actionable, and practical.

"It is scientifically proven that customized approaches lead to greater engagement and more behavior change than generic approaches," said Gary Foster, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, WW. "The new myWW program enables people to live their lives and still lose weight. We will match you to the right plan, the one that is the most freeing and flexible for you and gives you the confidence to succeed."

In a six-month clinical trial of the myWW program, conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina's Weight Management Center, results indicate that the participants experienced clinically significant benefits on and off the scale, including on average:

8% weight loss

2% decrease in systolic blood pressure

24% decrease in hunger

7% reduction in overall cravings; including significant reductions in cravings of high fat foods, sweets, and fast food fats

When asked about the myWW program:

97% of participants agreed myWW helps you learn healthy habits for the long term

94% of participants agreed myWW teaches skills to keep weight off

90% of participants agree myWW feels more like a lifestyle, less like a diet

96% of participants agreed myWW is flexible, as no foods are off limits

90% of participants agreed myWW is easier to stick with compared to when they have tried to lose weight on their own

88% of participants agreed that myWW is an easier way to lose weight than when they have tried to lose weight on their own

With decades of experience in behavior change, WW inspires millions of people around the world to adopt healthy habits for real life. WW is ranked #1 "Best for Weight Loss" by health experts in the 2019 Best Diets rankings by U.S. News & World Report. The award-winning WW app and the in-person experience at WW Studio locations provide the tools, information, and inspiration to help people achieve their goals. And when people need one-on-one support or guidance, they can chat 24/7 with a WW Coach—a real, live human expert—right in the WW app.

The myWW program is available on November 11, 2019. For more information about myWW, visit WW.com or download the WW app.

About WW

WW - Weight Watchers Reimagined - is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

1 Six-month pre-post study on 143 participants, conducted by Patrick O'Neil, PhD, and colleagues at the Medical University of South Carolina's Weight Management Center. Study funded by WW.

2 WW's SmartPoints system takes complex nutritional data and boils it down to one simple, easy-to-understand number. ZeroPoint foods don't have to be weighed, measured, or tracked, and form the foundation of a healthy eating pattern with a low risk of overeating.

